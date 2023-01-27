IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023 (Out) @ibps.in: Download Link Here

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) activated the admit card link for the interview for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) on its official website. Candidates can download IBPS PO Admit Card through the official website at ibps.in, once the admit card is available. According to the official website, IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Link will be available late evening today i.e. on 27 January 2023.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card - Download Link Here

The candidates who cleared the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022 are required to appear for IBPS PO Interview Round 2023. The candidates can check the date, time and centre of the interview round on their IBPS PO Interview Call Letter.

IBPS PO Interviews, against CRP PO/MTs-XII, will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT. The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

According to the official notification, "The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- PO/MT-XII and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed"

How to Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Interview Call Letter

IBPS conducted the mains exam on 26 November 2022 and the result was announced on 5 January 2023. Selected candidates are called for the interview round.

IBPS PO Recruitment is being done for filling up 6932 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) in the various banks in India through the IBPS CRP PO/ MT-XII.