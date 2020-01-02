IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 to release today @ibps.in: These candidates should prepare for Interview

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 will be declared today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website ibps.in. Candidates who will pass the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 will be called for the Interview round. Candidates need to qualify certain criteria to be declared as passed in PO/MT IX Main Examination 2019. You need to attain a certain IBPS PO Cut off Marks - overall as well as sectional. The selection of candidates also depends upon factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of candidates, etc. We have shared below the complete process followed by the IBPS while declaring the IBPS PO Mains 2019 Result.

IBPS PO mains exam was held on 30 November 2019. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the online Main examination. On the basis of the IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis and the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Mains 2019 was “Moderate to Difficult”. Candidates found the Data Interpretation & Analysis section as the difficult of them all. Candidates who will be able to fetch the high cut off marks will qualify for the IBPS PO Interview round which will be held in January 2020.

Check below the factors that lead to the selection of candidates for the IBPS PO/MT Interview 2019 including the IBPS PO Mains Cut off 2019. Have a look at these details and if you feel you might pass all these criteria, then start preparations for the Interview round with immediate effect.

Step-wise process to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2019

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on View Your Result for CRP PO –IX Main Examination

Step 3: Enter your Roll No and password/Date of Birth & Captcha Code

Step 4: Download IBPS PO mains result 2019.

Factors determining the selection of candidates for IBPS PO Interview 2019-20

- Obtaining Sectional cut off that is the minimum score required in each section of the exam

- Obtaining Overall cut off that is the minimum aggregate marks required in the exam

- Factors affecting the cutoffs are - number of candidates, vacancies, and difficulty level of exam

IBPS PO Mains Cut off 2019 (Expected) – Overall

Lakhs of candidates take up the exam every year to get a place in any of the participating public sector banks. IBPS aims to fill 4336 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in banks through the IBPS PO Recruitment 2019. Considering the number of vacancies, difficulty level of IBPS PO Mains exam and the Total number of candidates appearing for the exam, we have shared here the IBPS PO Mains expected cut off marks 2019 for categories GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD:

Category Cut Off Marks General 64 - 73 OBC 57 - 62 SC 55 - 60 ST 49 - 54 PwD (HI) 48 - 53 PwD (OC) 50 - 55 PwD (VI) 57 - 62 PwD (ID) 40 - 50

How to fetch place in the Final Merit List or Provisional Allotment for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019?

- Marks of IBPS PO Prelims 2019 are not considered for candidates’ final selection. IBPS PO Prelims is of qualifying nature.

- You need to qualify IBPS PO Mains and Interview round individually to get into the final merit list

- The candidates are marked out of the total 100 Marks. These 100 marks are distributed into 80:20 ratios between Mains exam and interview. It means 80 marks are calculated from IBPS PO Mains exam and 20 are calculated from Interview.

- Candidates who manage to obtain the high marks or the cut off marks as notified for their category get selected for training finally.

- General Category candidates require a minimum 40% marks to qualify the interview; while SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates require 35% marks.