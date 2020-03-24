IBPS Recruitment Result 2020 @ibps.in: PO/Clerk/SO Results Postponed due to Covid-19 Outbreak

IBPS 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) postponed the results of Provisional Allotment Merit List for IBPS PO/IBPS Clerk/IBPS SO recruitment 2019-2020 due to the Covid-19, Coronavirus outbreak in India. The new dates of the IBPS Results will be revealed later at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO/MT -VIII, IBPS Clerk- VIII and IBPS SO VIII Recruitment exams can check the official website for the result updates. Moreover, due to Coronavirus pandemic, IBPS Help Desk services will also be not available for some time until the further notice. Check below the official notice of the IBPS in this regard.

Earlier, the IBPS PO Mains scorecard was released containing the marks obtained by the candidates in the main examination held in November 2019. The provisional allotment or merit list of the IBPS PO 2019 Recruitment was about to release soon. However, due to outbreak of deadly Covid-19, the IBPS had to postpone the result date.

Let's have a look at the official notice of IBPS below:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020

IBPS is expected to release the official notification regarding the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment in the month of July or August 2020, as per previous years trends. Aspirants should frequently check the official website of the IBPS for updates regarding the upcoming bank recruitment 2020. To know the exam dates and calendar of IBPS 2020 Recruitment, visit the page mentioned below: