IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 Out @ibps.in, Check Download Link for Officer Scale 1 CRP-RRBs-X Prelims Result Here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Bank (RRB)  has released the result for Officer Scale 1 on ibps.in. Check Download Link Here

Created On: Aug 24, 2021 17:50 IST
IBPS RRB PO Result 2021

IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 has been released on official website on 24 August 2021. Candidates, who have participated in IBPS RRB PO Exam from 01 to 07 August 2021, can download RRB PO Result from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) - ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result is available till 31 August 2021.

The candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Result Link is this article and download IBPS RRB Result for the post of  Officer Scale 1 under CRP-RRBs-X through the provided link:

IBPS RRB PO Result Download Link

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Important Dates Date
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2021 01 to 07 August 2021
IBPS PO Prelims Result Date 2021 24 August 2021
IBPS PO Prelims Score Card Date 2021 Soon
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date 2021 Soon
IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2021 to be released

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021

Those candidates who have qualified in IBPS RRB PO Exam will be called for Mains Exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date shall be announced soon on the official website.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2021

The score cards shall also be released on the official website

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -X-Officers Scale, given on the homepage

It will redirect to a new page - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbxas1may21/resopers1a_aug21/login.php?appid=09c86727fd0e8065336f029165718e32

Furnish your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS Result

More than 3800 vacancies shall be filled in various RRBs through this recruitment across the country.

