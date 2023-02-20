IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link here at ibps.in

IBPS SO Interview Letter 2023 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Call Letters for the Interview for the IBPS Specialist Officer 2022 (IBPS CRP SPL XII). Candidates who cleared the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2023 conducted on 29 January 2023 and whose Roll no. appeared in the list of candidates shortlisted for interview can download their IBPS Specialist Officer IBPS SO Interview Letter 2023 from the official website of IBPS at- ibps.in

How to Download IBPS SO Interview Letter 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS i.e., ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the flashing link 'Click here to Download Interview Call Letter for CRP SPL-XII'

Step 3: On the new page opened, Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth

Step 4: Now click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2023

Alternatively, candidates can also download the interview call letter by following the Direct Link given below.

Direct Link to Download the IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2023

IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2023: Important Dates

Start Date to Download Call Letter 17 February 2023 Last Date to Download Call Letter 4 March 2023 Tentative Dates of Interview To be announced soon

The candidates must check all details of the Interview Call Letter. IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is being conducted to fill 710 vacancies of Law Officers, IT Officers, Agriculture Field Officers, Rajbasha Adhikari, HR /Personnel Officers and Marketing Officers under Participating Banks across the country. Earlier IBPS has declared the SO Mains result, Mains scorecard and cutoff for mains exam. Candidates can check their results scorecard and cutoff from the official website. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the Specialist Officer Mains Exam on 29 January 2023.