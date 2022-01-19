IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Released on ibps.in, Here's Direct Link

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check IBPS SO Mains 2022 Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other latest updates here.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Post of Specialist Officer SO (1828 Post) Recruitment 2021 in Participating Banks (CRP SPL XI). All those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can download their admit cards to appear in the mains exam from the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 is available from today onwards. i.e. 19 January 2022. The candidates are advised to download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 202 before 30 January 2022. No, admit card will be provided after the due date. Candidates are advised to download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website.

How to Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Click here to download main exam call letter for CRP SPL XI' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The IBPS SO Mains Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022

IBPS SO Prelims Result

The board has already released the IBPS SO Prelims Result on its website on 18 January 2022. All those who appeared in the IBPS SO Exam can download their result through the official website by using registration details on the login page. The facility of downloading IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 will be available till 24 January 2022. All those who have successfully qualified in the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 are now eligible to appear for the mains exam.

Those who have yet not download IBPS SO Prelims Result can directly check their result with marks by clicking on the provided link given below.

Download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer:

Name of Test No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Medium of

Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English and Hindi 45 minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari: