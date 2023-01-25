IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 Released @ibps.in: Check Direct Link Here 

IBPS has released the score card for the post of CRP SPL-XII on its official website-ibps.in. Check download link.

IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card for the post of CRP SPL-XII on its official website. Earlier IBPS has released the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 conducted on 24th December and 31st December 2022 can download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022-23 through the official website-ibps.in.

However you can download the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 for CRP SPL-XII directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022





To download the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022-23 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to the link available on the official website.

You can download the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Check Steps to Download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: You will see the result link flashing on the homepage named ‘Click here to View Your Score Card of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-SPL-XII’.

Step 3: You will be enter in a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials under the dialog box

Step 4: Download IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022

Step 5: Take a printout of the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard 2022 for your future reference.

As per the selection process declared earlier for the CRP SPL-XII post, candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination which will be held on 29 January 2023.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the Admit Card for the mains exam which can be downloaded from the link, once it is available on the official website of IBPS. You are advised to keep checking the latest update regarding the same on its official website.