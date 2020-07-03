IBSAT 2020 MBA Entrance Exam - Important Dates announced

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced the important dates of the major events. As per the official notification, IBSAT 2020 exam will be conducted on 26th and 27th December. IBSAT Exam is conducted annually for admission to MBA Programme offered by IBS across India. Aspirants can apply for the online IBSAT exam starting from 1st July 2020.

IBSAT exam is conducted in a two-day window and the registration window remains open for the candidates till December. In this timeframe, aspirants can register anytime for the exam. Other important events such as admit card is available from the month of July. Aspirants can download their IBSAT admit card immediately after successful completion of the registration process. As the trend suggests, IBSAT Exam result is announced one month after the date of exam. Aspirants should take a careful note of the exam events as the exam is conducted once in a year.

IBSAT 2020 Important Dates

Here are the important IBSAT exam events along with their dates. Mark these dates in your calendar to never miss an important event.



Exam Events Dates

Online Application Begins July 1, 2020 Availability of IBSAT 2020 Admit Card To be notified IBSAT 2018 Entrance Examination December 26 & December 27, 2020 Declaration of Result 1st week of January 2021 Selection Briefings Second Week of January 2021

IBSAT 2020 Online Application

The registrations for the IBSAT exams began in the month of July from July 1, 2020 and will extend till second week of December for all the interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for the MBA entrance exam. The registration window generally opens from the month of July every year. Aspirants can start booking their slot as per their preference. The sooner the slot is booked the better chances to get the slot as per the convenience.

IBSAT 2020 Exam Date

The IBSAT Exam for admission to any one of the 9 ICFAI B-schools will be conducted from 26th December to 27th December. The exam is a gateway to IBS campuses namely IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai & IBS Pune campuses.

IBSAT 2020 Result

The IBSAT exam result is generally released in the month of January on the official website of ICFAI University for the exam takers. Candidates can login using their ID and password to check and download the IBSAT scorecard.

IBSAT Selection Briefings

Post IBSAT result, the university commences selection briefings for the candidates to help them understand the selection process to be followed after clearing the exam. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

