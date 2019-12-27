IBSAT 2019 Exam Result: Download your scorecard now @ ibsindia.org

IBSAT Exam result has been announced by the ICFAI Business School (IBS) on December 26, 2019 on the official website i.e. ibsindia.org. Candidates can check their scorecard from the official website of the institute using their login ids. Take a look at the IBSAT 2019 result window -

How to check IBSAT 2019 Result?

Here are the steps through which aspirants can check the exam result on the official website of IBS.

Keep your Application Id and password ready to check the IBSAT result.

When the result is announced, click on the result banner running on the website

Provide your login details

Press Enter

IBSAT result scorecard will appear on the screen

Aspirants can download the result and keep it safe for future reference.

Institute accepting IBSAT Exam Score

The IBSAT exam was conducted during two day window at nearly 100 Test Centers across India for admission to MBA programme. IBS is one of the most sought after MBA entrance exams as it is a gateway to MBA programme conducted by 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS). The IBSAT test judges the applicant’s ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.

There are various institutes that accept the score of IBSAT exam conducted wholly by IBS. However, we are providing the list of IBS campuses wherein aspirants can expect a call from after their successful performance in the exam.

IBSAT Score will be accepted for the following IBS Campuses:

IBS Hyderabad

IBS Bangalore

IBS Dehradun

IBS Ahmedabad

IBS Gurgaon

IBS Jaipur

IBS Kolkata

IBS Mumbai

IBS Pune

What after the IBSAT Result?

Candidates qualifying in the IBSAT 2018 will be called for further selection process at IBS Hyderabad in the month of February 2019. The selection process comprises of Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Candidates expecting a call from the institute should gear up and begin their prep for the GDPI rounds.

For more information about IBSAT Result, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Also Read: About IBSAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About IBSAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About IBSAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About IBSAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About IBSAT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IBSAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

List of MBA Colleges in India

List of Top MBA Colleges in Ludhiana

List of Best MBA Colleges in Shimla