IBSAT Mock Test 2020: The ICFAI Business School has released the IBSAT 2020 mock test in the online mode. Candidates appearing for the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test for admission to 2-Year MBA/PGPM programmes in offered by the University across its various campuses can practice by taking mock test of IBSAT 2020 to amp their preparation strategy. Candidates can benefit in a number of ways by attempting IBSAT mock test 2020. Practising IBSAT 2020 mock test can allow candidates to know about the pattern of questions, difficulty level of the questions, topics from which the questions are included, etc. Candidates will also be able to get a qualitative estimate of their preparation by solving the mock test of IBSAT 2020 which will help them refine their strategy. The article below contains all the required information on IBSAT 2020 mock test along with tips on how to prepare for the exam.

IBSAT Mock Test 2020 - Importance

ICFAI Business School has made the IBSAT 2020 mock test available in the online mode. This allows the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions and be better prepared for the exam

Candidates taking up mock test of IBSAT 2020 will be required to solve the tests in a time bound manner which allows them to have a better understanding of how to manage their time as it is a crucial skill required for the online exam.

The IBSAT 2020 mock test will comprise questions from a range of topics allowing candidates to have a grasp on the different type of questions they can expect in the exam.

Solving mock test of IBSAT 2020 will also highlight the questions or sections which the a particular candidate can find more time-consuming or challenging in comparision to others. Candidates will thus, be able to devise a strategy to approach the particular section or type of question(s) accordingly.

IBSAT mock test allows candidates to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern along with allowing them to get accustomed to the nuances of a speed-based test.

Candidates who perform well in the ock test of IBSAT 2020 are also rewarded by the conducting body.

Eligiblity Criteria for IBSAT Mock Test 2020

In order to be able to attempt the mock test of IBSAT 2020, candidates are also required to fulfill certain elgiiblity criteria, the details of which are provided below.

IBSAT 2020 test taker must be a legal resident of India

Candidates in their final year of graduation or those have completed their graduation between 2017 and 2020 only are eligible for attempting IBSAT 2020 mock test

Test taker must have a Aadhar card (exempted for candidates of the NE States, who are allowed may provide Govt photo ID card)

Candidates must have a valid email address and access to internet

How to attempt IBSAT Mock Test 2020

Candidates can find complete details on how to practice IBSAT 2020 mock test by following the step-by-step procedure mentioned below.

Go to the official website of IBSAT 2020

On the home page, click on the ‘Registration for Mock Test’ tab

In the window that appears, provide details such as usr name, password, name, email Id, mobile number, education details, aadhar card details (if applicable) etc.

Click on ‘Create my Account’

Upon successful registration, the confirmation for the same will be sent to candidate’s registered email Id and mobile number.

Login to IBSAT Mock Test 2020 with your username and password provided during registration

Attemot the mock test of IBSAT 2020 within the assigned time limit

The results of IBSAT 2020 mock tet will be revealed by the conducting authority.

IBSAT Mock Test 2020 - Rewards

The conducting body also provides rewards to candidates who perform well in the IBSAT 2020 mock test. Those scoring amongst the top 50 percentile scores are eligible for IBSAT 2020 mock test rewards. The names of the reward winners are declared within 7 days of the mock test. Also, the winners of IBSAT mock test 2020 will be notified via email and are required to claim the prize within five days. The prizes of IBSAT 2020 mocktestare delivered within 30 days of the claim. Also, the IBSAT 2020 mock test rewards are given after verification of 10th certificate and graduation marks sheets( checking of age and year of passing, 50% marks compulsory in graduation (if passed) and also in second year if passing out in 2021).

Details of rewards of IBSAT 2020 mock test are provided below.

20,000 Gift card for the first rank

10,000 Gift card for the second rank

5,000/- Gift card for the third rank

2.000/- Gift cards for (Ranks 4 to 50)

IBSAT 2020 - Preparation Tips

The IBSAT is attempted by thousands of MBA/PGDm aspirants seeking admission to 2-Year Management course in the campuses of ICFAI Business School. The IBSAT 2020 preparation tips discussed below can prove to be very useful to the candidates.