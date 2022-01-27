ICG AC Result 2021-22 Out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in: Download Assistant Commandant Group 1 &2 Selection List Here

ICG AC Result 2021 has been released by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Download From Here

ICG AC Result 2021 Download: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Assistant Commandant, against 02/2022 batch. Candidates can download Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result from the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. They also have the option to download ICG Result for Group 1 and Group 2 through ICG AC Result Link provided below:

ICG AC Result Download Links:

Group 1

Group 2

Those candidates whose roll number is given in the PDF above have to report to the Final Selection Board (FSB). Those who are selected under Group 1 need to report on 13 February 2022 at 3 PM while reporting date and time for Group 2 is 20 February 2022 at 3 PM. The venue for the reporting is Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Sector - 62, UP - 201309.

How to Download ICG AC Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of ICG -joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the link given at the right corner of the homepage - ‘ GENERAL NOTICE - CAUTION AGAINST FRAUDULENT OFFERS FSB LIST GROUP I & II FOR ASSISTANT COMMANDANT-02/2022 - CLICK HERE’. It will redirect to a new page where you will find result PDFs at the end of this page. Download ICG AC Result PDF. Check Roll Number Roll Number and Name of the selected candidates.

ICG AC Exam was conducted in January 2022 and the admit cards were on 28 December 2021. The Indian Coast Guard had invited applications for the recruitment of 50 Assistant Commandants (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) under General

Duty (GD), Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL-SSA) and Technical (Engineering & Electrical) Branches.