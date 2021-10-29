ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021 to release on this date @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Details Here

ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021 has been released by Indian Coast Guard. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card for Navik (General Duty & Domestic Branch) and Yantrik 01/2022 Batch. The candidates who applied for ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 will be able to download their call letter through the official website of ICG.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 is scheduled from 16-18 Nov 21 at 09 examination centre. The admit cards for the same will be allotted from 01 Nov 21 (1500 hrs) till 18 Nov 21(1700 hrs) as per the notice. The candidates can check the list of examination city and centre addresses. The candidates should note that the Mumbai examination centre has been changed/shifted to Goa. The candidates who have filled Mumbai as their choice of the centre will be allotted Goa as an examination centre if feasible administratively.

How to Download ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of ICG.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Click on the ICG CGEPTStage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on the login page. The admit card will be displayed. Download ICG CGEPTStage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download ICG CGEPT Stage 2 01/2022 Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Official website

Candidates will be able to upload additional documents and make changes in marks and subjects for class 10th, 12th and diploma in the edit window of candidates login from 01 Nov 21 (1500hrs) till 08 Nov 21 (1500 hrs), failing which the candidate will not be able to download the E-admit card for Stage-II exam.

E-admits card for stage II will be downloaded only if the candidate completes the following:-