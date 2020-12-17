ICMR JRF Answer Key 2020 Released @icmr.nic.in, Submit Objection for PGIMER JRF Social Science and Life Science before 20 Dec

ICMR JRF Answer Key 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) released the answer key and question paper of the National Level Online Entrance Exam for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) 2020. Candidates can download ICMR Answer Key from the official websites i.e. from icmr.nic.in or pgimer.edu.in.

ICMR JRF Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download ICMR JRF 2020 Answer Key for Social Science and Life Science, directly, through the PDF Link below:

ICMR JRF Answer Key Download PDF for Social Science

ICMR JRF Answer Key Download PDF for Life Science

If a candidate has any objections/ doubts regarding the answer key of the question paper, he/she may send her/his representation in the prescribed format via e-mail - anand.rajneesh@pgimer.edu.in to Sr. Administrative Officer, Academic Section, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The last date of submitting objections is 20 December 2020. The candidates are also required to submit fee of Rs. 500 per question as under:

Account Name : Director,

PGI Pvt. Grant Account Account Number : 1041-3583830

IFSC code : SBIN0001524

Bank Name : State Bank of India, Medical Institute (MI) Branch Sector-12, Chandigarh

It is to be noted that, if the objection/doubt is found valid/justified then the fee will be refunded. For objection/doubt found invalid the fee will be forfeited.

As per ICMR Answer Key Notice, “A proof of payment of fee i.e. screenshot of successful transaction/RTGS number must be enclosed with the objection, failing objection will not be considered. Objections/doubts received within above prescribed period will be placed before the committee of the experts for their consideration. If these objections/doubts found valid then the decision/remedial action will be uploaded on the official websites of both the Institutes i.e. pgimer.edu.in & icmr.nic.in for the information to all concerned. No separate communication will be issued to any individual. Decision of the Committee of Experts will be final in this regard.”

ICMR JRF Result shall be released after considering all the objections. A total of 150 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

ICMR JRF Exam was conducted on 04 December 2020 (Friday) from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. at various cities/centres across the country.