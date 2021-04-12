ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Consultant, Project Scientist and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the posts of Consultant, Project Scientist and other. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including MBBS/M.D. (Microbiology/Community Medicine) with experience in infectious/vector-borne diseases/1st class in M.Sc in Bio-statistics/M. Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification:

ADVT NO.:NIMR/Advt./IDDO/2021/09

DATE:09.04.2021



Important Date for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 April 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification:

Consultant: Scientific (Medical/ Non-Medical)-07

Project Scientist (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist)-01

Consultant - Clinical Research Manager (CRM)-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant- Scientific (Medical/ Non-Medical): -Professional with M.D. (Microbiology/Community Medicine) with experience in infectious/vector-borne diseases OR Ph. D. (Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Public health/Life Sciences) from recognized Institution

Project Scientist (Bio-Statistician/Data Scientist)-Professional with 1st class in M.Sc in Bio-statistics/M. Tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science) from recognized Institution with 4 years of experience after M.Sc or 3 years after M.Tech with published research papers OR II class M.Sc in Bio-statistics/ M. Tech (Data Scientist/ Computer Science) with Ph.D(Statistics/Bio Statistics/Computer Science)with published research papers.

Consultant - Clinical Research Manager (CRM)-MBBS or MD in Pharmacology/Medicine/Paediatrics and relevant experience of clinical trials conduct or Ph. D. in Medical Pharmacology/Medical Microbiology/Life Sciences) from recognized Institution. ICH-GCP training.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Jobs 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with updated Bio-Data with contact/mobile number and one passport size photograph on or before 23 of April 2021 by email at nimriddo@gmail.com.