ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Skill Test Admit Card 2021 for the recruitment of Assistant Posts. All such candidates who have qualified for Skill Test round for Assistant Posts can download the ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

It is noted that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is set to conduct the skill test examination for the posts of Assistant for ICMR Headquarters and regional Institutes on 28th August, 2021 at New Delhi. Candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test round for Assistant posts can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Roll number on the official website.

Candidates can download admit card from the PGIMER website and they will be required to bring the admit card issued to them to appear in the Computer Based Test held on 03.01.2021 as well as the admit card issued for the skill test.

Candidates should note that the admit card should be printed in colour ink with coloured photograph and candidates must bring two colour photograph and original identity proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card & Driving Licence.)

Direct Link to Download the: ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021

http://icmrassistant.aiimsexams.edu.in/

Process to download the ICMR PGIMER Skill Test Admit Card 2021