ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 25, 2025, 10:36 IST

The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2026 assessment features an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and 20 marks for Internal/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks. The 2-hour theory paper requires mastery of both theory and application, including balancing equations and solving numerical problems. Students must prioritize high-weightage topics like Analytical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry while utilizing the official marking scheme for effective exam strategy.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Analytical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Chemical Bonding and mastering the mix of MCQs, numerical problems, balanced equations, and reasoning-based questions found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Periodic Properties, Acids/Bases/Salts, Metallurgy, Organic Chemistry, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2025–26

Class

10

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Chemistry

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Exam Duration

2 Hours

Sections

Three Sections (A,B,C)

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Chemistry

80%

20%

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern

Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26 question paper pattern:

Question Number/ Section

Question Type

Weightage per Question

Marks

Question 1

Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

1 mark, 15 Qs

15 Marks

Question 2

Short Answer Type Question

5 marks, 5 Qs

25 Marks

Question 3

Mix of Short and Long Answer Type questions (Any 4 questions to be attempted)

10 marks, 4 Qs

40 Marks

Total

    

80 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter-wise Weightage 2026:

Check the table for detailed the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter-wise Weightage 2025-26:

Chapter Name

Weightage

Chapter 1: Periodic Properties and variations of Properties – Physical and Chemical

10 marks

Chapter 2: Chemical Bonding

8 marks

Chapter 3: Study of Acids, Bases and Salts

12 marks

Chapter 4: Analytical Chemistry

5 marks

Chapter 5: Mole Concept and Stoichiometry

12 marks

Chapter 6: Electrolysis

8 marks

Chapter 7: Metallurgy

10 marks

Chapter 8: Study of Compounds

20 marks

Chapter 9: Organic Chemistry

15 marks

