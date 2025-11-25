ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.
This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Analytical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Chemical Bonding and mastering the mix of MCQs, numerical problems, balanced equations, and reasoning-based questions found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Periodic Properties, Acids/Bases/Salts, Metallurgy, Organic Chemistry, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
10
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Chemistry
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Sections
|
Three Sections (A,B,C)
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers (Complusory), and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Chemistry
|
80%
|
20%
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Question Paper Pattern
Students can check the given table for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26 question paper pattern:
|
Question Number/ Section
|
Question Type
|
Weightage per Question
|
Marks
|
Question 1
|
Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
|
1 mark, 15 Qs
|
15 Marks
|
Question 2
|
Short Answer Type Question
|
5 marks, 5 Qs
|
25 Marks
|
Question 3
|
Mix of Short and Long Answer Type questions (Any 4 questions to be attempted)
|
10 marks, 4 Qs
|
40 Marks
|
Total
|
80 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter-wise Weightage 2026:
Check the table for detailed the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Chapter-wise Weightage 2025-26:
|
Chapter Name
|
Weightage
|
Chapter 1: Periodic Properties and variations of Properties – Physical and Chemical
|
10 marks
|
Chapter 2: Chemical Bonding
|
8 marks
|
Chapter 3: Study of Acids, Bases and Salts
|
12 marks
|
Chapter 4: Analytical Chemistry
|
5 marks
|
Chapter 5: Mole Concept and Stoichiometry
|
12 marks
|
Chapter 6: Electrolysis
|
8 marks
|
Chapter 7: Metallurgy
|
10 marks
|
Chapter 8: Study of Compounds
|
20 marks
|
Chapter 9: Organic Chemistry
|
15 marks
