ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the structured pattern for the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry 2026 Board Exam, which is crucial for students aiming to maximize their scores. The overall assessment is divided into an 80-mark Theory Paper (External Assessment) and a 20-mark Internal Assessment/Practical Work, totaling 100 marks for the subject.

This essential guide outlines the complete paper pattern, the official marking scheme, and the topic-wise weightage to help students strategize their preparation. By focusing on high-weightage units like Analytical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Chemical Bonding and mastering the mix of MCQs, numerical problems, balanced equations, and reasoning-based questions found in the 2-hour paper, students can efficiently tackle the entire syllabus (Periodic Properties, Acids/Bases/Salts, Metallurgy, Organic Chemistry, etc.) and ensure top performance in their final examinations.