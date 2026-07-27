ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus 2026-27: The CISCE Class 9 History and Civics syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 is designed to help students understand the history of India and the world along with the basic principles of civics. The course encourages students to learn about important historical events, democratic values and the working of the government in a simple and interesting way.

The syllabus gives students a clear understanding of both History and Civics through easy to follow topics. Students learn about major historical developments, the Indian Constitution, Rights and duties and the role of different government institutions. By the end of the academic year, students will be able to build a strong foundation that helps them study these subjects in higher classes. Read this article to get the latest and complete details on the ICSE Class 9 History and Civics syllabus 2026-27 along with the free PDF download.