ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus PDF here. Check the latest official CISCE History and Civics topics, exam pattern, internal assessment details and important chapter wise highlights.
ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus 2026-27: The CISCE Class 9 History and Civics syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 is designed to help students understand the history of India and the world along with the basic principles of civics. The course encourages students to learn about important historical events, democratic values and the working of the government in a simple and interesting way.
The syllabus gives students a clear understanding of both History and Civics through easy to follow topics. Students learn about major historical developments, the Indian Constitution, Rights and duties and the role of different government institutions. By the end of the academic year, students will be able to build a strong foundation that helps them study these subjects in higher classes. Read this article to get the latest and complete details on the ICSE Class 9 History and Civics syllabus 2026-27 along with the free PDF download.
ICSE Class 9th History: Overview
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Indian Certificate of Secondary Education
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Class
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IX
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Exam Level
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School
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Subject
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History and Civics
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
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Total Marks
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100 (Theory- 80, Internal assessment- 20)
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (120 Minutes)
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Language of Exam
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English
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Contact Details
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Phone: 011 29564831
Email: council@cisce.org
ICSE Class 9 History Syllabus 2026-27
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Unit
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Topics
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Unit 1: The Harappan Civilisation
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Important sources of the Harappan Civilisation town planning trade art and crafts and reasons for its decline.
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Unit 2: The Vedic Period
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Four Vedas and epics social and political life early and later Vedic society position of women economy class divisions Ashramas and education system.
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Unit 3: Jainism and Buddhism
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Sources of Jainism and Buddhism reasons for their rise and their main teachings including Tri-ratnas Four Noble Truths, Eight-fold Path Karma Moksha and Nirvana.
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Unit 4: The Mauryan Empire
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Historical sources Mauryan rulers administration Ashoka's, Dhamma its principles and its impact.
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Unit 5: The Sangam Age
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Sangam sources society position of women agriculture and trade.
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Unit 6: The Age of the Guptas
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Gupta rulers administration and their achievements in education, science , medicine and culture.
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Unit 7: Medieval India
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The Cholas Delhi Sultanate Mughal Empire and Composite Culture including the Bhakti Movement, the Sufi Movement and their impact on society.
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Unit 8: The Modern Age in Europe
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Renaissance Reformation and Industrial Revolution caused important personalities, major ideas and their impact on Europe.
ICSE Class 9 Civics Syllabus 2026-27
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Unit
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Topics
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Unit 1: Our Constitution
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Meaning and importance of the Constitution date of adoption and enforcement key features like Single Citizenship Universal Adult Franchise Fundamental Rights Fundamental Duties Directive Principles and the idea of a Welfare State.
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Unit 2: Elections
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Meaning of elections role of the Election Commission direct and indirect elections general elections mid-term elections and by-elections.
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Unit 3: State Legislature
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Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council unicameral and bicameral legislatures term composition qualifications, powers and functions of members.
Direct Link: ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 9th History and Civics Subject
- Read each chapter carefully and make short notes of important facts in your own words for quick revision later
- Revise important dates, events and key terms regularly so you can remember them easily
- Practise writing answers within the word limit to improve your speed and presentation
- Solve at least 10 previous question papers to understand the pattern, type of question asked and level up your preparation
- Spend extra time on topics you find difficult instead of only revising your favorite chapters
ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus: Internal Assessment
The internal assessment is of 100 marks in total in which students have to complete at least one assignment from the list given below.
Suggested lists of Assignments
- The Indian constitution protects the rights of children, women, minorities and weaker sections.’ Elaborate on the basis of a case study.
- Fundamental Duties complement Fundamental Rights.’ Illustrate with the help of a Power Point Presentation.
- Highlight the civic issues of your locality and what suggestions would you offer to address them.
- Visit a museum or local site of historical importance and discuss its significance.
- Discuss the art and architectural features of any of these monuments: Buddhist Caves, Ajanta; Iron Pillar, Mehrauli; Gol Gumbaz, Bijapur; Mattancherry Synagogue, Cochin; Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati; St. Thomas Basilica, Chennai; Tower of Silence, Mumbai.
- Make a pictorial presentation of inventions and innovations as a result of the Industrial Revolution.
- Make a comparative study of the Harappan and the Mesopotamian Civilisations.
Students are advised to follow the prescribed syllabus to access a clear outline of the subject. It is helpful for both students and teachers to plan for board exams. With a clear map of the syllabus, students can plan their studies and manage their time effectively and teachers can also plan classes in a more organized manner.
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