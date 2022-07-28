IDEX Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Program Executive Post@idex.gov.in, Salary 1,00,000/- Per Month

Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDEX) has invited online application for the Program Executive posts on its official website. Check IDEX recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022: Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDEX) has invited application for the post of Program Executive on its official website. Candidates having Master’s Degree in Science, Management or Technology/Bachelor’s degree holders with relevant and sufficient experience can apply for IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022 on or before 01 August 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Program Executive wll get the remuneration as a total consolidated amount of Rs. 1,00,000/- per month with additional facilities as mentioned in the notification.

Important Dates IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 1st August 2022.

Vacancy Details IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

Program Executive-8

Eligibility Criteria IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Essential

Candidates should have at least a Master’s Degree in Science, Management or Technology, with minimum of 2 years of relevant experience.

Bachelor’s degree holders with relevant and sufficient experience may be considered.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification.

Remuneration for IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

A total consolidated amount of Rs. 1,00,000/- per month out of which Rs 20,000/- would be performance based pay based on monthly appraisal each month inclusive of Transport Allowance and all taxes.

There will be an annual increase of Rs.10,000/- per month subject to satisfactory performance.

IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022: PDF





Age Limit IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should be below 30 years of age on 1st August 2022

How to Apply IDEX Program Executive Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the link-https://idex.gov.in/form/pe-recruitment-form-2022 on or before 01 August 2022.