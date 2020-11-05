IFFCO AGT and GEA Exam Date 2020 Released @iffco.in: Check Agriculture Graduate Trainee and Graduate Engineer Apprentice Prelims Exam Updates

IFFCO AGT and IFFCO GEA Exam Date 2020: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO)has released the exam date Preliminary online Test and Mock Test for the post of the Agriculture Graduate Trainee (GET) and Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) on agt.iffco.in and gea.iffco.in respectively.

IFFCO AGT Prelims Exam is scheduled on 24 November 2020 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 10:45 AM. IIFCO GET Prelims Exam will be held on 23 November 2020 (Monday) from 10 AM to 10:45 AM for Mechanical and from 1 PM to 1:45 PM for Chemistry, Electrical & Electro. IIFCO Mock Test shall be conducted on 19 November 2020 (Thursday) and on 20 November 2020 (Friday) for GEA and AET respectively.

The candidates shortlisted based on the basis of performance in the IFFCO AGT Exam, will be called for Final Online Test in the controlled environment at the designated Centres at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bangalore, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Surat ,Varanasi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin, Jodhpur, Jammu, Shimla, Bhopal,Jabalpur.

Candidates shortlisted in IFFCO GEA Exam will be called for Final online Test in the controlled environment at the designated Centres at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bangalore, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Surat ,Varanasi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin, Jodhpur, Jammu, Shimla, Bhopal,Jabalpur, Rajkot, Bhubaneswar

Those who qualify in IFFCO Final Online Test shall be called for Interview Round followed by Medical Exam.

IFFCO GEA Prelims Exam Notice

IFFCO AGT Prelims Exam Notice