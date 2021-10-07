IGCAR Admit Card 2021 for Group A and Group B Posts @igcar.gov.in, Download From Here

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has released the admit card of online exam for Group A and Group B Posts on igcar.gov.in.

IGCAR Admit Card 2021: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Security Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Candidates can download IGCAR Stipendiary Trainee Admit Card from the official website - igcar.gov.in.

IGCAR Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IGCAR Group A Admit Card and IGCAR Group B Admit Card.

IGCAR Admit Card Download Link

How to Download IGCAR Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - igcar.gov.in

Click on ‘Recruitment’ and the go to ‘Scientific / Technical Officer, Technician, Stipendiary Trainee Category-I, Category-II and Administrative Posts. Click here for apply online application’

Click on ‘DOWNLOAD EXAM ADMIT CARD (GROUP A & B)’

Enter your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Registered Login Password’

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IGCAR Call Letter