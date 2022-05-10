IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 for Junior Office Assistant & Engraver Posts, Apply Online @igmkolkata.spmcil.com

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on igmkolkata.spmcil.com for 9 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022: India Govt. Mint, Kolkata is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Engraver, Level–B-4 and Junior Office Assistant, Level-B-3. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 7 May to 7 June 2022. A total of 9 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 June 2022

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Engraver, Level -B-4 - 3 Posts

Junior Office Assistant, Level-B-3 - 4 Posts

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

Engraver, Level -B-4 -Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture/Metal Works) with at least 55% marks.

Junior Office Assistant, Level-B-3 - Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @ 40 wpm /in Hindi @ 30 wpm.

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

18 years to 28 years

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their online tests.

The exam for Engraver (B-4 Level) & Jr. Office Assistant (B-3 Level) will be conducted in the following phases:

For Jr. Office Assistant at B-3 Level:

Selection to the posts of Jr. Office Assistant at B-3 Level will be done in 02 phases:

First Computer-based English/Hindi typing (English @ 40 wpm/Hindi @30 wpm) test will be conducted. Typing test will be only of a qualifying nature.

Those candidates who qualify English/Hindi Typing Test (English @ 40 wpm/Hindi @30wpm) on Computer will be called for online examination.

The Objective type Online examination will consists of tests on Logical Reasoning, General awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language.

Total marks of the online test will be 160. There will be no negative marking for online examination. The duration of the examination is 120 minutes.

For Engraver at B-4 Level:

Selection to the posts of Engraver at B-4 Level will be done on the basis of online examination and will be of objective type.

Professional knowledge (in the respective branch), General Awareness, English Language, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

Selection to the posts of Engraver at B-4 Level will be done on the basis of online examination which will be of objective type. Total marks of the online examination will be 125. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer for online examination. The duration of the examination is 120 minutes.

Download IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online only from 07.05.2022 to 07.06.2022 and no other mode of application

will be accepted. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

A. APPLICATION REGISTRATION

B. PAYMENT OF FEES

C. DOCUMENT SCAN AND UPLOAD

IGM Kolkata Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Rs. 600/-(inclusive of GST) for all applicants