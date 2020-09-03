IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Admit Card Released - Get Direct Link to Download

IGNOU OPENMAT Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Admit Card for online at ignouexams.nta.nic.in. The MBA entrance exam will be conducted on 15th September 2020. The OPENMAT Admit card can be downloaded by candidates who successfully applied for OPENMAT exam. Candidates can download the OPENMAT 2020 admit card using the direct link provided below:-

IGNOU OPENMAT Admit Card - Direct Link

IGNOU OPENMAT Admit Card 2020

IGNOU OPENMAT Admit card is an important document which is required at the time of examination. NTA is the official body that releases the Admit card for the OPENMAT only after the successful completion of application process. The IGNOU OPENMAT admit card is generally made available 1 weeks prior to the date of examination, however this year, to avoid confusion at the last minute and to ensure the ease of finding the test center location, NTA decided to release OPENMAT admit card a little early. No candidates will receive their admit cards through post from IGNOU. The Admit card will be made available through online mode and can be downloaded using the login credentials issued at the time of filling the OPENMAT application form.

To download the admit card online, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website i.e. ignouexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - In the Alerts tab on the home page, click on the 'Hall Ticket for OPENMAT 2020 September session' tab.

Step 3 -The candidate needs to provide either the 'Control Number' or 'Mobile number along with DOB' to download the IGNOU OPENMAT admit card.

Step 4 -Once IGNOU OPENMAT admit card is displayed on the screen, click on the enrollment number and print the hall ticket

Step 5 -After taking the print out of the admit card, candidates must affix his/her photograph on the admit card

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must verify the information mentioned below and ensure that the details are correct. Check for these particulars:

Candidate’s name

2. Permanent Address

3. Category

4. Course and Exam for which the candidate has applied

5. Roll Number

6. Signature

7. Photo

8. Enrollment Number

9. Date, time and Venue of Exam

10. Reporting time

* If any of the above mentioned information is incorrect, the same needs to be reported immediately to the admission authorities. Candidates must also ensure that all errors (if any) are resolved at the earliest as the admit card will be used to verify the holders’ identity in the exam.

Also Read: IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: List of Test Centers in your city

IGNOU Exam Day: Important Instructions

IGNOU Exam aspirants must keep the following pointers in mind while preparing to appear for the exam:

As per the official mandate, candidates must report at 9:15 AM to the allotted test center. The IGNOU OPENMAT exam is scheduled to be conducted from 10:00 AM. Post 10:30 AM, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates are required to carry BLUE / BLACK Ball Point Pen for marking the Answers in the OMR Sheet. All the exam aspirants must note that any form of electronic gadgets including Cell Phone, Pagers, Calculators are strictly prohibited inside the Examination hall. Do not carry these items in the exam. Candidates are advised to retain the IGNOU OPENMAT XLVII admit card until the entire admission process is not over for the September 2020 session.

It is mandatory for the test takers to carry the IGNOU OPENMAT admit card to their respective exam centres. Candidates found without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Also, candidates are advised to carry a valid identity proof for the purpose of identification along with the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep the IGNOU OPENMAT admit card safe until the admission process is complete.

For more details, stay tuned to MBA section of jagranjosh.com