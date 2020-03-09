IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria | Know Age limit, Seat Reservation, Education Qualification

After the release of the official notification, National Testing Agency (NTA) the official OPENMAT exam conducting body (on behalf of IGNOU) had released the OPENMAT 2020 eligibility criteria for the MBA entrance exam aspirants. Read on the OPENMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria to know important aspects such as education qualification, age limit, reservation and other highlights in this article:

OPENMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess the following eligibility conditions to apply for the OPENMAT MBA entrance exam:

Education Qualification- Any candidates interested to apply for the OPENMAT exam must possess 3 years graduation degree from a recognised institute or Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship with atleast 50% marks for general category/45% for reserved category as per government of India rules.

Age limit- There is no age barrier to apply for the OPENMAT exam. Candidates belonging to any age group can apply for the OPENMAT MBA exam.

OPENMAT 2020 Seat Reservation

Seat Reservation is another crucial aspect because it is quite useful to figure out the chances of getting admission in the desired college. IGNOU has also reserved seats for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, non-creamy layer of OBC, War Widows, Kashmri Migrants and Physically Handicapped Learners, as per the Government of India rules for admission to the MBA course.

For admission through the reserved categories, candidates are required to provide a proof of certificates at the time of admission to the University or respective college. It should also be noted that submission of forged certificate under any category shall lead to cancellation of admission and legally implications as per Govt. of India rules.

any category shall lead not only to cancellation of admission but also be legally implicated as per Govt. of India rules.

