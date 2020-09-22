IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Exam Analysis: The National Testing Agency conducted the IGNOU OPENMAT exam for MBA aspirants on 15th September 2020 for more than 1.3 lakh candidates. The exam was conducted smoothly across all the test centers in India. The exam analysis of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 refers to the anecdotes and thoughts shared by the candidates who appeared for the entrance test. The IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 exam analysis highlights the various sections of the question paper, type and range of questions asked from each section and their difficulty level, etc. The IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 exam analysis help candidates predict the estimated cut off for qualifying the MBA entrance exam. Candidates who attempted the MBA entrance can find details of the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 exam analysis here.

IGNOU OPENMAT Exam Highlights

IGNOU exam tested the aptitude of the candidates through an online computer based entrance test. The exam comprise of 200 objective type questions of 1 mark each. Each question had 4 options and candidates were allotted time of total 180 minutes (3 hours) to attempt the OPENMAT entrance exam. There were five sections in the exam - English, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. While the sections of English and General Knowledge comprised of 30 questions each, the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Section had 50 and 70 questions respectively. Each correct answer fetches +1 mark while 0 marks are awarded for incorrect answers or questions left unanswered.

IGNOUOPENMAT Exam Analysis

As IGNOU OPENMAT exam analysis 2020 from candidates and/or experts are not revealed as yet, candidates can go through the analysis of the MBA entrance from last year.

IGNOU OPENMAT Exam Analysis

The exam analysis of OPENMAT 2019 has been provided below for your reference:-

Section Questions Difficulty Level English 30 Easy General Knowledge 30 Moderately difficult Quantitative Aptitude 50 Difficult Reasoning 70 Difficult

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: Upcoming events

After the IGNOUOPENMAT entrance exam, candidates can expect the exam conducting body i.e. NTA to release the answer key of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 soon. Once the IGNOUOPENMAT answer key is released, candidates would be able to cross verify the responses and can also calculate the expected percentile depending upon the performance in the OPENMAT entrance exam.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Result

The National Testing Agency will release the IGNOUOPENMAT entrance exam result 2020 in online mode on the official website. Candidates can check the result of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 using the login ID allotted at the time of registration. The date of release of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 result will be notified by the conducting authority in due course of time. Candidates who qualify according to the IGNOU OPENMAT result 2020 will be able to participate in the selection process of the Indira Gandhi National Open University for the MBA programme.