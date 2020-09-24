IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Participating Institutes: Candidates appearing for the IGNOU OPENMAT can find details about the participating institutes of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 here. The Indira Gandhi National Open University has several regional centres which act as participating institutes of IGNOU OPENMAT. The participating institutes of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will offer admission to the qualified and eligible candidates on the basis of the scores obtained in the MBA entrance test. Candidates must be aware of the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 participating institutes as they will be required to fill in their choice of regional centre at the time of filling in the admission form. All the related details about the participating institutes have been provided for the aspirants below.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Participating Institutes - Regional Centres

The 11 regional centres located across the country act as participating institutes of IGNOU OPENMAT. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam are required to apply for admission to the Regional Director of the IGNOU regional centres. A regional centre is established by the University for the purpose of coordinating and supervising the work of the Study Centres in any region of the country along with performing such other functions as may be conferred on such Centre by the Board of Management. IGNOU operates through a network of 56 Regional Centres(RC), 11 Recognized Regional Centres (RRC) ( 6, IGNOU-Army RRC, 4, IGNOU-Navy RRC 1, IGNOU-Assam Rifles RRC) and nearly 2000 Learner Support Centres across the country.

