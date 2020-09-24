IGNOU OPENMAT Question Papers: Candidates appearing for the OPENMAT exam for MBA admission must solve IGNOU OPENMAT previous year question papers in order to formulate their exam preparation strategy. IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, on behalf of the Indira Gandhi National Open University for candidates seeking admission to the MBA programme. The previous year question papers of IGNOU OPENMAT will be of immense help to the candidates attempting the exam. The IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to gauge various aspects of the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc, in the article below.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can find the details of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. Details about the exam pattern of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Details IGNOU OPENMAT Exam Duration 180 Minutes Mode of conduct Online (Computer-Based Test) Type of Questions Objective type IGNOU OPENMAT Medium English Total number of questions 200 Maximum marks 200 IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer, 0 marks for incorrect answer/unanswered questions

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will help the candidates in getting accustomed to the question paper pattern. The IGNOU OPENMAT previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner and increasing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 question paper for the MBA entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section Marks (Weightage) English 30 General Knowledge 30 Quantitative Aptitude 50 Reasoning 70

Previous Year Question Papers of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020

Candidates appearing for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the entrance test they are required to dedicated their time and effort in their preparation. The previous year question papers of IGNOU OPENMAT provided below can help the candidates gain a qualitative review of their preparation. In addition to this, candidates will be able to assess and focus on their weak areas and prepare for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 for entrance exam accordingly. Candidates can solve the IGNOU OPENMAT previous year question papers to have a better judgement on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will also allow the candidates to make list of questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam.

IGNOU OPENMAT Previous Year Question Papers for MBA Course

IGNOU OPENMAT XLII Question Paper Direct Link IGNOU OPENMAT XLI Question Paper Direct Link IGNOU OPENMAT XL Question Paper Direct Link

