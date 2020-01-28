IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Registration to begin soon - Apply at ntaignou.nic.in

IGNOU OPENMAT Registration 2020: As per the notification issued by NTA, IGNOU OPENMAT XLVII registration commences from 31st January 2020. Candidates need to visit the official website (ntaignou.nic.in) to get registered for the OPENMAT 2020 exam. National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body of IGNOU MBA Entrance will continue the registration till 29th February. You can click on the direct link of IGNOU OPENMAT EXAM REGISTRATION 2020, to apply for the exam.

Find out how to get registered for the OPENMAT Exam. But, before you move on to understand the process of getting registered for the OPENMAT exam; take a look at the courses offered by IGNOU for the MBA admission:

List of various management programmes in which you can apply through OPENMAT Exam is as under:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

2. Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM)

3. Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM)

4. Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM)

5. Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM)

6. Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP)

All these programmes are offered through countrywide network of study centres. The University will be enrolling interesting students for the above Degree/Diplomas in Management through an Entrance Test ‘OPENMAT-XLVII’ will be held on 29th April 2020 for MBA & PG Specialisation Diplomas.

OPENMAT REGISTRATION 2020: Points to Remember

S.No. OPENMAT 2020 Registration Important Highlights 1 Mode of Application ONLINE ONLY 2 Registration Commences 31st January 2020 3 Registration Closes 29th February 2020 4 OPENMAT MBA Exam 29th April 2020 5 Where to Apply ntaignou.nic.in 6 OPENMAT Application Fee INR 600/- 7 Relaxation in Application Fee There is NO relaxation in OPENMAT application fee for any

reserve categories 8 Mode of Fee Payment ONLINE - Debit/Credit card and Net Banking

OPENMAT MBA 2020 Registration

Follow the steps mentioned below to get registered for the OPENMAT 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit ntaignou.nic.in

Step 2: Fill the Online Application form, fill all the details asked in the application form

Step 3: Upload your scanned photograph and signature as per the dimensions mentioned in the application form

Step 4: After filling all the details, make application fee payment online

Step 5: After you have paid the IGNOU OPENMAT application fee, a confirmation will be sent to you.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference

OPENMAT MBA 2020: Application fees

The application fee to appear in the OPENMAT MBA entrance exam is Rs. 600/-.

Mode of Application Fee Payment: Applicants can make fee payment via Debit/Credit card, and Net Banking through the online registration portal.

Students are advised to check the status of OPENMAT Application fee payment. Only if the fee payment status is OK, your OPENMAT application form will deem to be successfully completed and submitted. In case the status is not OK, then follow these steps:

Pay the fees once again after coordinating with the concerned bank or the university. Enquire about the previous fee payment status if the amount has been deducted from your bank account. In case the transaction was cancelled, due to any technical error, the amount will be refunded, however, you need to make the fee payment again If the confirmation page is not generated, contact the concerned authority to check if the fees has been paid and get written confirmation from them.

OPENMAT Application Form Correction Window

After the registration window is closed, the exam conducting body i.e. NTA will open application correction window for a period of 2-3 days for the candidates who have already applied but have entered incorrect information. Candidates will get a chance to provide correct information if by mistake any misleading information is inputed in the OPENMAT application form.

Admission prospectus can be downloaded from the website http://www.ignou.ac.in and sent along with a DD/IPO for Rs 1,050/- in favour of IGNOU payable in New Delhi.

For more details candidates can contact regional centre on 0891-2511 200 and 84 990 844 28. IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam will remain open on Saturday and all the IGNOU Study Centres are open on Sunday.

Aspirants can also download the programme brochure to apply in the MBA Course of IGNOU.

