IGNOU Result - NTA announces OPENMAT 2020 MBA Result

OPENMAT MBA Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of IGNOU has declared the OPENMAT 2020 MBA exam result on 28th October 2020. NTA has release the OPENMAT scorecard online on the official website i.e. ntaignou.nic.in. OPENMAT exam was conducted on 15th September 2020 in Computer based format

Follow these steps to check OPENMAT result 2020:-

Steps to check OPENMAT Result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website ntaignou.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Result for OPENMAT XLVII 2020. You will be redirected to a login page.

Step 3: Provide your Application Number, Password and Enter the Security Pin

Step 4: Click on 'Sign In' option

Step 5: Your OPENMAT 2020 scorecard will be displayed

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 Scorecard Validity

The OPENMAT MBA scorecard will be valid for admission till two sessions. This implies that candidates who clear the exam can apply for admission for the July 2021 session. The OPENMAT scorecard is an entry ticket to the postgraduate courses and specialisations offered by IGNOU.

OPENMAT 2020 MBA Scorecard Validity

After the OPENMAT result is declared, candidates need to fill Application Form No. 2 along with the specified documents enlisted by the university for the purpose of admission. The list of all the important admission documents is as provided below for your reference:

Attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification(s)

Print out of this result card

Hall ticket signed by candidate and invigilator

Paste your recent photograph and sign in the box provided above

Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates

Experience certificate wherever required

Identity card duly filled up

Demand Draft of the fee

An application fee of INR 1800 is applicable per course (Example: if candidate applied for 2 courses, application fee of 1800*2 will be applicable, so on and so forth)

After filling the form and collecting all the documents enlisted above, you need to send them to the Regional Director. The University will offer admission to the candidates who have attained the cut-off marks in the exam.

For more information on MBA entrance exams, subscribe to our weekly newsletter by signing up on the MBA section of jagranjosh.com and never miss out on any important news/notification!