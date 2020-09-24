IGNOU OPENMAT Selection Process 2020: Candidates seeking admission to MBA though IGNOU OPENMAT must be aware of the selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020. The IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 selection process for the Master of Business Administration Course is conducted by the Open University. The selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 mainly includes qualified candidates enrolling for admissions. All the candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be eligible to participate in the selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020. The qualified candidates will be notified by the India Gandhi National Open University about the selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020. Candidates will also be required to complete their document verification during the IGNOU OPENMAT selection process 2020. IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 selection process will be based on the merit rank of the candidate in the entrance exam. Candidates can find complete details of IGNOU OPENMAT selection process 2020 below.

IGNOU OPENMAT Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will begin shortly after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

Candidates must qualify in IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 in order to be able to participate in the counselling process.

The University, along with the results, will release the list of candidates eligible to participate in the IGNOU OPENMAT selection process 2020.

All the eligible candidates will be required to participate in the selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT in order to pursue MBA.

IGNOU OPENMAT Selection Process - Details

The selection process of IGNOU OPENMAT requires candidates who qualify the entrance test to apply for admissions to the Regional Director of the IGNOU regional centres.

The admission form for IGNOU OPENMAT selection process 2020 as well as seat allotment is enclosed in the prospectus for MBA admissions.

Qualified and eligible candidates are required to download and fill the form as instructed and submit it to their regional centre of IGNOU.

Candidates who have qualified for admission on the basis of the score obtained in the IGNOU OPENMAT exam are eligible to take admission into Management Programme in any of the subsequent two semesters.

In addition to registering and applying for IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 selection process candidates are also required to submit the requisite documents and programme/course fee to the Regional Director concerned.

IGNOU OPENMAT Selection Process - Documents Required

The documents to be submitted along with the admission form for IGNOU OPENMAT selection process are given below.

IGNOU OPENMAT Result 2020 scorecard

IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 admit card

Passport sized photograph, as specified

Certificates of educational qualification completed

Certificates of experience, as applicable

Caste certificate, as applicable

Copy if Identity Proof, as specified

Demand Draft for application fee drawn in favor of IGNOU and payable at the city where your Regional Centre is located.

For more information about OPENMAT 2020 exam, and other MBA/BBA entrance exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com