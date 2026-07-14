IIIT Allahabad JoSAA Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Check IT & ECE Closing Ranks

After the release of JoSAA Round 4 cutoff, many candidates are targeting Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) for admission to B.Tech programmes. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad can check the JoSAA Round 4 cutoff for Information Technology (IT) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) branch.

Below are the All India quota closing ranks for IT and ECE branches under the Gender-Neutral category. Reviewing these ranks help candidates understand their selection chances at IIIT Allahabad.

IIIT Allahabad Cutoff 2026: Round 4 IT Closing Rank

This table shows the Round 4 All India closing ranks for IIIT Allahabad. The Open category cutoff closed at 5098, while the OPEN (PwD) category closed at 202. The SC and ST closing ranks went up to 1542 and 985, respectively.