IIIT Allahabad JoSAA Round 4 Cutoff 2026: Check IT & ECE Closing Ranks
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 4 cutoff and seat allotment results on July 10, 2026. Candidates can check All India closing ranks for IT and ECE branches. Analyse the data and estimate your admission chances at IIIT Allahabad.
After the release of JoSAA Round 4 cutoff, many candidates are targeting Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) for admission to B.Tech programmes. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad can check the JoSAA Round 4 cutoff for Information Technology (IT) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) branch.
Below are the All India quota closing ranks for IT and ECE branches under the Gender-Neutral category. Reviewing these ranks help candidates understand their selection chances at IIIT Allahabad.
IIIT Allahabad Cutoff 2026: Round 4 IT Closing Rank
This table shows the Round 4 All India closing ranks for IIIT Allahabad. The Open category cutoff closed at 5098, while the OPEN (PwD) category closed at 202. The SC and ST closing ranks went up to 1542 and 985, respectively.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Closing Rank
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
5098
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
202
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
889
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
44
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
2499
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
104
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
1542
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC (PwD)
|
84
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
985
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST (PwD)
|
86
IIIT Allahabad Cutoff 2026: Round 4 ECE Closing Rank
The following table highlights the Round 4 All India closing ranks for ECE. Given below are the closing ranks:
- OPEN: 7074
- EWS: 1070
- OBC-NCL: 3380
- SC: 2130
- ST: 1113
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Closing Rank
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
7074
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
328
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
1070
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
82
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
3380
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
264
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
2130
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC (PwD)
|
152
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
1113
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.