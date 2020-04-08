IPMAT Previous year papers | Download for free | Direct link available

Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is management an entrance test that gives admission to the 5-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) course conducted by IIM Indore. IPMAT test is one of the most sought after entrance exams because applicants get direct admission in the BBA+MBA course after the completion of 12th standard. Yes! You read it right; IPM aspirants are entitled to receive dual degree of both BBA and MBA course. The initial 3 years are dedicated for completion of undergraduate course (BBA) and the next 2 years for the postgraduate level course (MBA).

With several advantages of the IPM course, and with thousands of aspirants appearing for the IPMAT, one must be fully prepared before the arrival of the D-day. And a thorough study of the previous year papers is one of the best modes to check your level of level of preparation. In this article, you will find out IPMAT previous year papers that can be downloaded for your IPMAT exam preparation.

IPMAT 2020 Exam Syllabus

But before you start downloading the IPMAT previous year papers, let us take a brief look at the IPMAT Exam pattern:

IPMAT Exam pattern Exam Components Mode of Exam Computer-based Exam Type of question paper Both MCQs and Descriptive Type questions Total No. of questions 100 Time duration 2 hours (120 minutes) Marks per question 4 Exam language English No. of sections 2 Negative Marking Yes Sectional Time limit No

IPMAT Exam comprises of two sections:

Verbal Ability Section (40 questions) Quantitative Ability Section (60 questions)

IPMAT Previous Year Papers | Free Download Available

Here are IPMAT previous year papers that you can download for free to prepare for the upcoming IPMAT entrance exam. Click on the ‘Download Now’ option to get the IPMAT previous year paper for practice:

IPMAT Previous year paper Click Here IPMAT 2015 Previous year paper Download Now PIMAT 2016 Previous year paper Download Now IPMAT 2017 Previous year paper Download Now IPMAT 2018 Previous year paper Download Now IPMAT 2019 Previous year paper Download Now

Why prepare from IPMAT previous year papers?

IPMAT exam is your entry ticket to the 5-year IIM Indore’s IPM course. Know why IPMAT previous year papers are important for the IPMAT exam preparation:

Yardstick to gauge performance: IPMAT exam is one of the toughest BBA entrance exams among the other BBA entrances. Provided the level of questions asked in the mathematics section (till class 11th), previous year papers will give you a sneak peek into the effort that is required for separation.

Barometer of performance: With the IPMAT previous year papers, aspirants will be able to find out the level of their performance and will be able to check the scope of further improvement in the challenging areas.

Free source to practice: Unlike the mock test for which you have to pay, previous year papers are freely available for practice and can be used anytime with just one click.

A trusted reference point: While you prepare for the IPMAT exam, previous year papers acts as a quick and trusted reference point to gauge the difficulty level of the questions expected in the exam, pattern being followed by the exam conducting body, how to prepare for the upcoming exam.

