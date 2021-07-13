IPMAT Rohtak 2021 Admit Card

IPMAT Rohtak admit card has been released by IIM Rohtak. Candidates are advised to download IPMAT admit card before the D-day.

IPMAT 2021 Admit Card – IIM Rohtak has released the IPMAT Admit Card 2021 for the candidates on July 1, 2021, in online mode. Aspirants can download IPMAT Rohtak admit card at iimrohtak.ac.in. It is mandatory to carry the IPMAT admit card at the test center on the day of the exam, 17th July 2021 (Saturday). In this article, find out complete details about IPMAT admit card/hall ticket.

To download the admit card of IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2021, click on the direct link given below.

IPMAT Rohtak Admit Card - Direct Link

IPMAT Admit Card - Important Dates

IIM Rohtak has finally released IPMAT hall tickets. Here are important dates related to IIM Rohtak IPM 2021 admit card. Take a look at them as mentioned below:-

IPMAT Events Dates Exam Centre Change window opens from 22 Jun 2021, 10 AM Exam Centre Change window Closes on 24 Jun 2021, 11:55 PM Admit Card release 1 Jul 2021 IIM Rohtak IPM 2021 Exam Date 17 Jul 2021

How to Download IIM Rohtak Admit Card 2021

To download the IPMAT Admit card, aspirants are advised to follow the steps mentioned as under:-

Step 1- Visit the Official website of IIM Rohtak

Step 2- Click on “IPMAT 2021 Admit card” option provided on the homepage.

Step 3- Login using your IIM Rohtak Login credentials issued at the time of IPMAT registration.

Step 4- Click ‘Submit’ and the IPMAT Admit card is available for download.

Step 5- Take printout of the IPMAT admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IPMAT 2021 Admit Card

After downloading the IPMAT admit card, it is important to cross-check the following details as provided here:-

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application number

Photograph and signature

Exam centre address

Date of the IPMAT exam

Signature of the candidate

Exam day instructions

List of Documents to Carry at Test Center

In addition to the IPMAT admit card, candidates are required to carry one of the following photo id proof at the IPMAT 2021 test center:-