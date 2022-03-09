IIM, Shillong Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty Posts till 15 April

IIM Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Institute of Management, Shillong has invited applications to fill up Backlog Vacancies of SC/ST/OBC-NC/PWD for Assistant Professor, Professor, and Other Posts. Interested candidates can through e-mail on or before 15 April 2022.

IIM, Shilong Recruitment 2022 Notification Details:

Advertisement No. IIM/Admin/118/14/2021/1853

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2022

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong Vacancy Details:

Professor: Assistant Professor Grade-I

Assistant Professor Grade-II

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor and Other Posts:

Professor: Ph.D. degree with minimum 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 04 (Four) years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs/IIMs/IISc, NITIE, and IISERs or any other Indian or foreign institution/institutions.

Associate Professor: Ph.D. with at least 06 years experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Govt./PSU/Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor: Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with Ist class or equivalent in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout with a minimum of 03 years of teaching/research/industrial experience.

For more details, click on below notification link.

How to apply for the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong Jobs 2022:

Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply on the prescribed form downloaded from the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in. The duly filled-in PDF form should be e-mailed to vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in on or before 15 April 2022.