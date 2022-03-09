JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

IIM, Shillong Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty Posts till 15 April

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong has invited applications for Assistant Professor, Professor, and Other Posts. 

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 16:01 IST
IIM Shillong Recruitment 2022
IIM Shillong Recruitment 2022

IIM Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Institute of Management, Shillong has invited applications to fill up Backlog Vacancies of SC/ST/OBC-NC/PWD for Assistant Professor, Professor, and Other Posts. Interested candidates can through e-mail on or before 15 April 2022.

IIM, Shilong Recruitment 2022 Notification Details:
Advertisement No. IIM/Admin/118/14/2021/1853

Important Date:
Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2022

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong Vacancy Details: 
Professor: Assistant Professor Grade-I
Assistant Professor Grade-II

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor and Other Posts:
Professor: Ph.D. degree with minimum 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 04 (Four) years should be at the level of Associate Professor in  IITs/IIMs/IISc, NITIE, and IISERs or any other Indian or foreign institution/institutions.
Associate Professor: Ph.D. with at least 06 years experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently.  Candidates from Industry (Govt./PSU/Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.
Assistant Professor: Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with Ist class or equivalent in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout with a minimum of 03 years of teaching/research/industrial experience. 
For more details, click on below notification link.

How to apply for the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong Jobs 2022:
Eligible candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply on the prescribed form downloaded from the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in. The duly filled-in PDF form should be e-mailed to vacancy@iimshillong.ac.in on or before 15 April 2022.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.