IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020, Apply for Research Associate Posts

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has invited applications for the Research Associate for the department of Chemistry for the project entitled "Chemical and Structural Intricacies in the Formation, Stability and Reactivity of Metal-Oxygen Adducts in Non-Heme Synthetic Scaffolds. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and appear for online skype interview on 26 May 2020.
Interview Details
- Interview Date - 26 May 2020 (Tuesday)
- Time - 12 PM
- Venue - Online via Skype
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Research Associate Vacancy Details
Research Associate - 01 Post
Eligibility Criteria for IIT Guwahati Research Associate Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Ph.D Degree in relevant area
- Preference will be given to candidates having prior experience in the area of High Valent Metal Intermediates, insitu generation, characterization and kinetics
Salary:
Rs. 47,000
IIT Guwahati Research Associate Official Notification Download Here
IIT Guwahati Senior Official Website Link
IIT Guwahati Research Associate Selection Process
Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.
How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Research Associate Jobs 2020 ?
Candidates have to apply via email to PI along with a detailed CV highlighting their research credentials giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E - mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents via email.