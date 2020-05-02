Study at Home
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020, Apply for Research Associate Posts

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has invited applications for the Research Associate for the department of Chemistry.  Check Details Here

May 2, 2020 10:00 IST
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has invited applications for the Research Associate for the department of Chemistry for the project entitled "Chemical  and  Structural  Intricacies  in  the  Formation, Stability  and  Reactivity  of   Metal-Oxygen  Adducts  in  Non-Heme Synthetic  Scaffolds. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and appear for online skype interview on 26 May 2020.

Interview Details

  • Interview Date - 26 May 2020 (Tuesday)
  • Time - 12 PM
  • Venue - Online via Skype

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) Research Associate Vacancy Details

Research Associate - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Guwahati Research Associate Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Ph.D Degree in relevant area
  • Preference will be given to candidates having prior experience  in  the  area  of  High  Valent  Metal  Intermediates,  insitu  generation, characterization and kinetics

Salary:

Rs. 47,000

IIT Guwahati Research Associate Selection Process

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Research Associate Jobs 2020 ?

Candidates have to apply via email to PI along with a detailed CV highlighting their research credentials giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E - mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents via email.

 

