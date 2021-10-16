Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 95 Deputy Registrar, Junior Technician and Others; Check How to Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the notification in the Employment News (16-22 October)2021 for  total 95 various posts.  Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Oct 16, 2021 09:48 IST
IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released the notification in the Employment News (16-22 October)2021 for  total 95 various posts including Deputy Registrar,  Junior Technician, Assistant  Registrar, Hindi Officer, Junior  Technician and others.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) on or before 16 November 2021. 

In a bid to apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should note that they should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. 

You can check the detail of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification including application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other here.

Notification Details for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Advt No.-01/2021

Important Date for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 November 2021

Vacancy Details for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Deputy Registrar-03
Assistant Registrar-09
Hindi Officer-01
 Students Counselor-01
Junior Technical Superintendent (Translation)-01
Junior Technical Superintendent-12
Junior Superintendent-14
Physical Training Instructor-04
Junior Technician-17
Junior Assistant-31
Driver GradeII-01


Eligibility Criteria for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master’s Degree/M.Phil/B.Tech/B.E/M.Sc/B.VSc/Degree/10th, 12th as mentioned in the notification can apply for these Posts. 
Please check the short notification for details of the educational qualification for these posts. 

 IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: You can apply for these posts after following below steps with the help of official website of IIT Kanpur. 

  1. Visit to the official website.
  2. Go to the Advertisement Section on the Home Page.
  3. Download the Advt.No.1/2021.
  4. Fill the Online Application Form as per your  educational qualification in accordance with the given posts.
  5. Pay the Application Fee.
  6. Submit to the same before closing date i.e.16 November 2021.

