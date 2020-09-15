ILI CAT Admit Card 2020: The Indian Law Institute will issue the ILI CAT 2020 admit card in thr online mode for the post graduate entrance test in Law. Candidates appearing for the Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test will need to download the admit card ILI CAT 2020 from the official website. The ILI CAT admit card 2020 will not be sent to the candidates by any other means. Candidates completing their ILI CAT 2020 registration process completely will be able to download their ILI CAT 2020 admit card by providing their registration credentials. All candidates will be required to have the admit card of ILI CAT 2020 in possession while sitting for the entrance test. Important details such as candidate’s entrance roll number, exam date, session and timings will be mentioned on the ILI CAT 2020 admit card which makes it a crucial document for the candidates. Also, the admit card of ILI CAT 2020 is an important document required in the later stages of admission. To know all ILI CAT admit card 2020, read through the article below.
ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates
The conducting body notifies the applicants about ILI CAT admit card 2020 important dates via official notification. Candidates can also refer to the table below to know about the important dates of ILI CAT 2020 admit card.
|
Events
|
Dates (2020)
|
Last Date of ILI CAT registration 2020
|
19th August 2020
|
ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card Release
|
To be notified
ILI CAT Admit Card 2020 - Steps to Download
The admit card of ILI CAT 2020 is made available on the individual registration IDs of the candidates. To download their ILI CAT admit card 2020, candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below.
- Visit the ILI CAT 2020 official website
- Click on the link for ILI CAT 2020 admission
- Log in using your registration credentials
- Click on the link for ILI CAT admit card 2020
- Your ILI CAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen
- Check the details mentioned on the ILI CAT admit card 2020
- Download and take 2-3 printouts for future reference
ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card - Details to Check
Candidates must carefully check the details mentioned on the ILI CAT admit card 2020 after downloading the same. In case of any discrepancy in the following details on the admit card of ILI CAT 2020, candidates must notify the authorities and get the same rectified before the exam day.
- Name
- Application number
- Roll number
- Father’s name
- Date of birth
- Category (GEN/SC/ST/OBC)
- ILI CAT 2020 Date and time
ILI CAT Admit Card 2020 - Important Points
- All candidates are mandatorily required to possess the ILI CAT admit card 2020 on the day of the exam.
- A valid photo identity proof along with the admit card of ILI CAT 2020 is also mandatory.
- Candidate’s name and date of birth on the ILI CAT 2020 admit card must match with that on the photo identity proof provided.
- The admit card of ILI CAT 2020 will mention the exam venue, exam timings and reporting time. Candidates must report for ILI CAT 2020 accordingly.
- All candidates must go through the exam related instructions on the ILI CAT 2020 admit card and also strictly abide by them on the exam day.
- Candidates must keep the ILI CAT 2020 admit card safely until the admission process conducted by the Deemed University is over.