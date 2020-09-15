ILI CAT Admit Card 2020: The Indian Law Institute will issue the ILI CAT 2020 admit card in thr online mode for the post graduate entrance test in Law. Candidates appearing for the Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test will need to download the admit card ILI CAT 2020 from the official website. The ILI CAT admit card 2020 will not be sent to the candidates by any other means. Candidates completing their ILI CAT 2020 registration process completely will be able to download their ILI CAT 2020 admit card by providing their registration credentials. All candidates will be required to have the admit card of ILI CAT 2020 in possession while sitting for the entrance test. Important details such as candidate’s entrance roll number, exam date, session and timings will be mentioned on the ILI CAT 2020 admit card which makes it a crucial document for the candidates. Also, the admit card of ILI CAT 2020 is an important document required in the later stages of admission. To know all ILI CAT admit card 2020, read through the article below.

ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates

The conducting body notifies the applicants about ILI CAT admit card 2020 important dates via official notification. Candidates can also refer to the table below to know about the important dates of ILI CAT 2020 admit card.

Events Dates (2020) Last Date of ILI CAT registration 2020 19th August 2020 ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card Release To be notified

ILI CAT Admit Card 2020 - Steps to Download

The admit card of ILI CAT 2020 is made available on the individual registration IDs of the candidates. To download their ILI CAT admit card 2020, candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below.

Visit the ILI CAT 2020 official website

Click on the link for ILI CAT 2020 admission

Log in using your registration credentials

Click on the link for ILI CAT admit card 2020

Your ILI CAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Check the details mentioned on the ILI CAT admit card 2020

Download and take 2-3 printouts for future reference

ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card - Details to Check

Candidates must carefully check the details mentioned on the ILI CAT admit card 2020 after downloading the same. In case of any discrepancy in the following details on the admit card of ILI CAT 2020, candidates must notify the authorities and get the same rectified before the exam day.

Name

Application number

Roll number

Father’s name

Date of birth

Category (GEN/SC/ST/OBC)

ILI CAT 2020 Date and time

ILI CAT Admit Card 2020 - Important Points