ILI CAT Answer Key 2020: The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi will release the answer key of ILI CAT 2020 soon after the entrance exam is conducted. Candidates who appeared in the postgraduate law entrance test will be able to download the answer key of ILI CAT 2020 from the official website. The ILI CAT 2020 answer key will be released in the online mode only. To download the answer key of ILI CAT 2020, candidates will be required to visit the official website and log in to their candidate portal. The ILI CAT 2020 answer key will contain answers to the objective or multiple-choice type questions in the exam. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can match their answers with that of the ones provided in the ILI CAT answer key 2020 predict their scores in the exam. This will also help the candidates assess their chances of securing admission to the LLM course offered by the Deemed University. Candidates can go through rest of the article below to find complete information on ILI CAT 2020 answer key.

ILI CAT 2020 Answer Key- Important Dates

The Deemed University notifies the candidates about the important dates of ILI CAT answer key 2020 on the official website. Aspirants can also refer to the table below to know about ILI CAT 2020 answer key important dates.

Events Dates ILI CAT 2020 To be notified Release of ILI CAT Answer Key 2020 To be notified ILI CAT 2020Result Declaration To be notified

ILI CAT Answer Key 2020 - How to Download

The authorities will make the ILI CAT 2020 answer key available in the online mode on the official website. Candidates can follow the following steps mentioned below to download the answer key of ILI CAT 2020.

Visit the official website of Army Law Institute, Mohali

Click on the link for ILI CAT BA LLB 2020

In the window that appears click on the link ILI CAT BA LLB 2020 answer key

The answer key of ILI CAT 2020 will appear on the screen

Match your answers with that provided in the provisional ILI CAT answer ley 2020

Download the ILI CAT 2020 provisional answer key for future reference.

What After ILI CAT 2020 Answer Key

Once the answer key of ILI CAT 2020 is released, the exam conducting authority will soon declare the results. The result of ILI CAT 2020 released will be based on the final answer key released by the conducting authority. The candidates in the LLM entrance test will be scored on the basis of the ILI CAT 2020 final answer key and the marking scheme implemented in the exam.

ILI CATAnswer Key 2020 - Important Points