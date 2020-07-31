ILI CAT 2020: The Indian Law Institute is responsible for conducting ILI CAT 2020. The institute has released the ILI CAT 2020 dates for all the important events. The Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test is conducted for screening of candidates vying for admission to the LLM course offered by the institute. ILI CAT 2020 is to be conducted in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test. An institute level exam, ILI CAT 2020 offers a total of 38 seats in the postgraduate programme. Candidates who qualify ILI CAT 2020 will be shortlisted for the selection process conducted by the Deemed University. Admission through ILI CAT 2020 will be provided on the basis of merit of the candidates. For complete information about ILI CAT 2020 including important dates, eligibility criteria, registration process, admit card, exam pattern, result, etc., candidates are advised to read through the article below.

ILI CAT 2020 - Overview

Before proceeding to the details of the Indian Law Institute entrance exam, candidates can fina brief overview of the exam-related details here.

Particulars Details Name of Exam ILI CAT 2020 Conducting body Indian Law Institute Mode of Exam Offline Course Offered LLM Number of Seats 38 Medium of Exam English Exam Level University

ILI CAT 2020 Important Dates

The conducting body has notified the candidates of the ILI CAT important dates 2020. Candidates can refer to the table below for all the important dates of ILI CAT 2020 related to exam and admission.

Events Dates ILI CAT 2020 Registration Starts 21st July 2020 Last Date to Register for ILI CAT 2020 19th August 2020 ILI CAT 2020 Admit card Release To be notified ILI CAT 2020 To be notified ILI CAT 2020 result To be notified ILI CAT 2020 Selection Process To be notified

ILI CAT 2020 - Details

Candidates appearing for ILI CAT 2020 must be familiar with all the details related to the entrance and the admission process. The ILI CAT 2020 details are provided below for the reference of the candidates.

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidate, in order to be able to appear for ILI CAT 2020, must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the University. The ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria for the LLM course are mentioned below.

Candidate applying for ILI CAT 2020 must have completed their undergraduate law degree (3-year/5-Year) with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for candidates belonging to SC/ST category, 10% for candidates belonging to Kashmiri migrants category)

The ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria does not specify any upper age limit of the candidates.

ILI CAT 2020 Registration

The University has started the ILI CAT 2020 registration process in the online mode. Candidates interested to appear for ILI CAT 202 are required to complete the online registration process and fill the application form at the university portal. The ILI CAT registration process 2020 will comprise of steps such as providing personal and educational qualification details, uploading scanned copies of relevant documents, photograph and signature as specified and payment of the ILI CAT 2020 registration fee. It must be noted that candidates are to provide correct information during the registration process of ILI CAT 2020 as these details will be used in the admit card and later as well. Any candidate found to have provided false information during ILI CAT 2020 registration, his/her candidature will be rejected.

ILI CAT 2020 Admit Card

The University will issue ILI CAT 2020 admit card to all the successfully registered candidates. The admit card of ILI CAT 2020 will be made available in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be required to visit the official website and use their login credentials to download ILI CAT admit card 2020. All candidates will be required to mandatorily possess the ILI CAT 2020 admit card on the day of the exam. Also, candidates are advised to keep their admit card of ILI CAT 2020 safely until the admission process is over.

ILI CAT 2020 Syllabus

The Indian Law Institute has recommended the ILI CAT 2020 syllabus for the LLM entrance test. Candidates must follow the syllabus of ILI CAT 2020 during their preparation as it includes the subjects/topics from where questions will be asked in the exam. Also, having idea about the ILI CAT 2020 syllabus will help candidates build a definitive exam preparation strategy.

ILI CAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The conducting body has released the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern on the official website. According to the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020, the entrance test will be conducted in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test. ILI CAT 2020 will comprise objective as well as well as subjective type questions. The ILI CAT exam pattern 2020 specifies that candidates will be required to attempt 140 objective type and 4 subjective type questions with 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. Also,as per the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020, each correct answer in the objective-type questions will fetch +1 mark, while each incorrect answer will see a deduction of 0.25 marks and no marks will be awarded for the questions left unanswered. On the other hand, each subjective-type question, as per the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern, will carry 10 marks.

ILI CAT 2020 Answer Key

The conducting body will release the answer key of ILI CAT 2020 on the official website after the entrance exam is conducted. The ILI CAT 2020 answer key will comprise answers to the objective type of questions asked in the entrance test. Candidates will be able to cross check their answers with those provided in the official answer key of ILI CAT 2020 which will allow them to have a probable estimate of their scores. Also, if there is any discrepancy in the official ILI CAT 2020 answer key, candidates will have the option to raise objections against the same. The university, after considering and verifying the responses against the provisional answer key, will release the final answer key of ILI CAT 2020.

ILI CAT 2020 Result

The result of ILI CAT 2020 will be released in the online mode on the official website. Candidates who appear in the entrance test will be able to check their ILI CAT result 2020 by using logging into registration portal with their user credentials. The ILI CAT 2020 result will mention the candidate’s provisional qualifying status along with details such as marks obtained in the exam, merit rank, etc.Candidates who qualify according to the result of ILI CAT 2020 will be required to participate in the selection process conducted by the University.

ILI CAT 2020 Selection Process

Candidates who are marked as provisionally qualified in the ILI CAT 2020 result will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Common Admission Test for the selection process. The ILI CAT 2020 selection process will comprise of a viva-voice round which will be conducted at the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi. The list of candidates shortlisted for the selection process of ILI CAT 2020 will be published on the official website. Candidates must note that the viva voice will be an integral part of the ILI CAT 2020 selection and admission process which the candidates will be required to attend mandatorily. Based on the scores obtained in the Common Admission Test and the viva-voice round, the conducting authority will prepare a merit list of candidates selected for admission. The ILI CAT 2020 merit list will be published on the official website only and include the names and roll numbers of the candidates. The names of candidates in the ILI CAT 2020 merit list will be included according to the merit rank. Candidates who are allotted seats via the ILI CAT selection process 2020 will be required to accept the same by depositing the required fees within the date specified.