ILI CAT Eligibility Criteria 2020: The conducting body, Indian Law Institute determines the ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria for candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate law programme offered by the University. Candidates will be required to adhere to the eligibility criteria ILI CAT 2020 as prescribed by the Deemed University. The candidates who fail to meet the ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria as prescribed by ILI will not be considered for admission as their application will not be considered. It is thus, important that candidates go through the ILI CAT eligibility criteria 2020 very thoroughly before applying for the Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test. The eligibility criteria of ILI CAT 2020 entails details such as age limit, educational qualification. Candidates can find complete details of ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria in the article below.

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Details

ILI CAT 2020 is conducted for screening of candidates willing to pursue LLM from the Indian Law Institute. The University will publish the ILI CAT 2020 eligibility criteria on its official website. The details of ILI CAT eligibility criteria 2020 according to the previous year have been provided for the aspirants below.

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Educational Qualification

Candidate seeking to appear for ILI CAT 2020 are required to have completed their Bachelor of Law degree from an institute/University recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Candidates appearing in the final year exam of their LLB course will also be considered eligible to apply for ILI CAT 2020. Such candidates, however, will have to produce their documents related to their qualifying exam during the ILI CAT 2020 admission process. Candidates failing to do so will not be considered for admission.

Candidates with Law degree from a foreign country are also eligible to apply for ILI CAT 2020 provided the institute is recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Minimum Marks Required

As per the eligibility criteria prescribed for ILI CAT 2020, candidates are required to obtain at least 50% marks in aggregate in their LLB exam.

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to obtain a minimum of 45% marks in their LLB degree to be eligible for ILI CAT 2020.

Candidates who are Kashmiri Migrants are required to obtain a minimum of 40% marks in aggregate in their Bachelor of Law degree exam as per ILI CAT eligibility criteria 2020.

Law graduates from foreign countries are required to have 50% marks in aggregate or a grade considered equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Age Limit

As directed by the Bar Council of India, there is no upper age limit to appear for ILI CAT 2020

ILI CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria - Important Points

ILI CAT 2020 will offer admission to candidates for 1 Year LLM course offered by the institute.

As per the eligibility criteria of ILI CAT 2020, merely qualifying in the Common Admission Test does not guarantee admission. Candidates will also have to appear for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds conducted by the University, in order to be considered for the admission process.

ILI CAT Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Who is not eligible?