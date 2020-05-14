ILI CAT Selection Process 2020: Candidates seeking admission to Indian Law institute, Delhi must be aware of the selection process of ILI CAT 2020. The ILI CAT 2020 selection process for postgraduate law programme is conducted by the deemed university. The selection process of ILI CAT 2020 comprises of viva-voice rounds and shortlisting of the selected candidates. All the candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be eligible to participate in the selection process of ILI CAT 2020. As a part of the ILI CAT 2020 selection process, ILI Delhi prepare a merit list of the candidates who qualify in the exam and are eligible to attend further processes of selection. Candidates will also be required to complete their document verification during the ILI CAT selection process 2020. ILI CAT 2020 selection process will be based on the merit rank of the candidate in the entrance exam and their performance in viva-voice. Candidates appearing in the Indian Law institute Common Admission Test can find details of ILI CAT selection process 2020 in the article below.

ILI CAT Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

The selection process of ILI CAT 2020 will begin shortly after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

Candidates must qualify in ILI CAT 2020 in order to be able to participate in the counselling process.

The University, along with the results, will release the merit list of candidates eligible to participate in the ILI CAT selection process 2020.

All the eligible candidates will be required to participate in the viva-voice round conducted by the institute.

ILI CAT Selection Process 2020 - Details

Details of the selection procedure of ILI CAT 2020 have been mentioned for the candidates below.

According to ILI CAT 2020 selection process, admission of candidates to LLM programmes offered by ILI Delhi will be on the basis of their rank obtained in the ILI CAT 2020 merit list and performance .

Candidates, according to their rank in the merit list, will be called for the ILI CAT selection process 2020.

All the candidates called for the ILI CAT 2020 selection process will be required to attend the counselling conducted by ILI Delhi in the offline mode.

Candidates, while attending the ILI CAT 2020 selection process, will be required to carry all the relevant documents as asked by the conducting body.

The admission officials will conduct document verification as a part of the selection process of ILI CAT 2020. In the document verification, information provided by the candidates in their application form will be cross-checked with original documents presented.

Candidature of any candidate whose details in the application form fail to meet with that of the original documents will be cancelled during ILI CAT 2020 selection process.

The deemed university will conduct viva-voice of the candidates shortlisted for ILI CAT selection process 2020.

Based on the scores of the entrance test and viva-voice, the authorities will release a merit list list of the candidates who have been granted admission in the first round of ILI CAT selection process 2020.

The merit list prepared scores candidates out of 200 (180 for the entrance test and 20 for Viva-voice).

The authorities may also release a waiting list of candidates.

If seats remain vacant, the authorities will release another list of candidates shortlisted for the process of admission.

Candidates shortlisted for admission will be required to pay the required fees at the deemed university as per the assigned date to confirm their seat.

ILI CAT Selection Process 2020 - Documents Required

Candidates attending the selection process of ILI CAT 2020 must carry the following set of documents with them to the counselling venue