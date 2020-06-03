ILI CAT Exam Pattern 2020: The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi is responsible for declaring the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern. The University will release the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 on its official website. The deemed university conducts the Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test for aspirants seeking admission to the LLM courses offered by the University. The exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 is the outlines the standard procedure which will be followed by the University while conducting the entrance tests. Candidates must familiarize themselves with the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern as it will help them to be prepared to face the challenge on the exam day. A national-level exam, ILI CAT witnesses tough competition among the candidates appearing in the entrance test and thus, prior knowledge about the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 can prove to be useful for the candidates. Aspirants can refer to the article below to know all about the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020, including mode of exam, question paper pattern and more.

ILI CAT 2020 Exam Pattern - Overview

The Indian Law institute has not released the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 as yet. Candidates can find details of the ILI CAT exam pattern 2020 on the previous year in the table below. Any changes in the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern will be updated.

Particulars Details ILI CAT 2020 exam mode Offline (pen & paper-based) Exam duration 2 hours and 30 minutes Type of Questions Objective and Subjective type Medium of exam English Total number of questions Objective type - 100, Subjective type - 4 Total Marks 180 Marking scheme of ILI CAT 2020 Objective type questions - +1 mark for each correct answer, -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer Subjective type questions - Each question will carry 10 marks.

ILI CAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Details

According to exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020, the entrance exam will be conducted in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test. Candidates will be required to mark and write their answers on the sheets provided

There will be a total of 100 objective and 4 subjective questions in the question papers as per the ILI CAT exam pattern 2020. Test takers will be given a total of 2 hour 30 minutes to attempt the questions in the postgraduate law entrance test as per the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020.

The type of questions in the entrance for the LLM entrance exam will be both objective (multiple-choice) as well as subjective type according to the ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern. Each objective question as per the ILI CAT exam pattern 2020 will have four options of which only one answer is correct. Candidates will be required to mark their answers to the objective questions.

The ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern allots 1 mark for questions correctly answered for the objective type questions. Candidates are, however, required to mark their answers carefully as there is negative marking for incorrect answers as per the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020. For every incorrect answer marked, there will be deduction of 1/4 or 0.25 marks from the positive score.

ILI CAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Section-wise Marks Distribution

Candidates seeking to appear in the law entrance test conducted by ILI Delhi must also familiarise themselves with the section-wise distribution of marks in ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern. Candidates can find details on section-wise marks for LLM entrance test as per exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 below.

ILI CAT Exam Pattern 2020 - Section-wise Marks Distribution for LLM