ILI CAT 2020 Question Paper: Download ILI CAT Previous Year Question Papers Here

ILI CAT 2020 Question Paper - Candidates appearing for the Indian Law Institute Common Admissin Test must solve ILI CAT previous year question papers in order to formulate their exam preparation strategy. ILI CAT 2020 will be conducted by the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi for screening of candidates for admission to LLM programmes. The previous year question papers of ILI CAT will be of immense help to the candidates attempting the exam. The ILI CAT 2020 previous year question papers will allow the candidate’s to gauge various aspects of the entrance test such as question paper pattern, difficulty level of the question paper along with estimating their level of preparation for the exam. Candidates can find the previous year question papers of ILI CAT 2020 here including details on exam pattern, marks distribution, etc, in the article below.

ILI CAT 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can find the details of ILI CAT 2020 exam pattern here. The exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 will allow the candidates know about details of exam such as duration, pattern of marking which will assist them in their preparation. Details about the exam pattern of ILI CAT 2020 are provided below.

ILI CAT Exam Duration 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Mode of conduct Offline (Pen-and-Paper Based) Type of Questions Objective and subjective type ILI CAT Medium English Total number of questions Objective type: 100 Subjective type: 4 Maximum marks 180 ILI CAT 2020 Marking scheme Objective type questions:1 mark for each correct answer Negative marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer Subjective type questions - 10 marks for each question

ILI CAT 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of ILI CAT 2020 will help the candidates in getting accustomed to the question paper pattern. The ILI CAT previous year question paper will help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern and solve the same in a time bound manner and increasing the time management skills of the candidates. Details about the ILI CAT 2020 question paper for the LLM entrance along with section-wise marks distribution is provided below.

ILI CAT 2020 - Question Paper Pattern and Marks Distribution

Section Marks (Weightage) English 40 General Knowledge Legal Aptitude 100 Legal writing 40

Previous Year Question Papers of ILI CAT 2020

Candidates appearing for ILI CAT 2020 must understand that in order to qualify in the entrance test they are required to dedicated their time and effort in their preparation especially as there is a limited number of seats and immense competition for the same. The previous year question papers of ILI CAT provided below can help the candidates gain a qualitative review of their preparation. In addition to this, candidates will be able to assess and focus on their weak areas and prepare for ILI CAT 2020 for entrance exam accordingly. Candidates can solve the ILI CAT previous year question papers to have a better judgement on the range of topics they can expect questions from in the examination. Solving the previous year question papers of ILI CAT 2020 will also allow the candidates to make list of questions/topics they were unable to attempt and will thus, assist in their preparation for the exam.

ILI CAT Previous Year Question Papers for BA LLM Course