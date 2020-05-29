ILI CAT Registration 2020: The Indian Law Institute will conduct the process of ILI CAT 2020 registration. Candidates seeking to appear in postgraduate Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test conducted by the deemed university are required to complete the registration process of ILI CAT 2020. The authorities are yet to release the schedule of ILI CAT registration 2020. To appear in the entrance exam it is mandatory that candidates complete the registration for ILI CAT 2020 by filling in the application form. Candidates are required to possess a valid mobile number, email ID, scanned passport sized photograph, scanned signature, etc, to register for ILI CAT 2020. The ILI CAT registration process will be conducted in the online mode only. Candidates must also note that the registration for ILI CAT 2020 has to be completed before the last date specified by the conducting authority. No candidate will be allowed to participate in ILI CAT 2020 registration and complete the application process after the last date is over. Read on to find complete information about ILI CAT registration 2020 including important dates, filling in the application form, documents required and more.
ILI CAT Registration 2020 - Important Dates
The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi conducts ILI CAT for screening candidates seeking admission to postgraduate law courses offered by the institute. The dates for the registration process of ILI CAT 2020 are yet to be announced by the University. Candidates can find the tentative dates of ILI CAT 2020 registration in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
Start of ILI CAT 2020 Registration
|
June 2020
|
Last for ILI CAT registration 2020
|
July 2020
|
Last date to pay registration fee for ILI CAT 2020
|
July 2020
What is Required for ILI CAT Registration 2020
Prior to starting with the registration process of ILI CAT 2020, candidates must make sure that they have to following requirements handy:
- A valid email Id
- An active mobile number (to which registration-related information will be sent)
- Scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph in the required format and size
- Scanned copy of candidate’s signature in the required size and format
- All the requisite educational details
Steps for ILI CAT Registration 2020
For successful ILI CAT 2020 registration, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below
- Visit the official website of ILI CAT 2020
- Click on “ILI CAT admission 2020”
- In the window that appears, click on “Create new account” option
- Enter your email Id and mobile number
- Proceed to filling the application form
- Upload the photograph and signature and other documents as required
- Check the information provided
- Click on “Save/Continue to payment” to proceed to pay the ILI CAT 2020 registration fee
- Pay the ILI CAT registration fee via credit card/ debit card/ net banking (Rs. 2500/- for all categories)
- Download a copy of the duly filled in application form
ILI CAT Registration 2020 - Important Points
- Candidates applying under categories other than General will be required to upload scanned copy of the category certificate during the registration process of ILI CAT 2020.
- Candidates must fill in the details carefully during the ILI CAT 2020 registration process as there will be no correction facility provided by the conducting authority.
- A copy of ILI CAT registration form 2020 must be saved by all candidates for future reference.
- The University will only consider the ILI CAT 2020 registrations of the candidates only if their application forms are submitted on time and are complete.
- Incomplete application forms or those with incorrect details, even if found at a later stage, will be rejected by the conducting authority.
- Candidates must provide accurate information during the registration of ILI CAT 2020 as the same will be verified later. Any candidate found to furnish falsified information, in any stage, his/her candidature will be rejected.