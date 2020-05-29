ILI CAT Registration 2020: The Indian Law Institute will conduct the process of ILI CAT 2020 registration. Candidates seeking to appear in postgraduate Indian Law Institute Common Admission Test conducted by the deemed university are required to complete the registration process of ILI CAT 2020. The authorities are yet to release the schedule of ILI CAT registration 2020. To appear in the entrance exam it is mandatory that candidates complete the registration for ILI CAT 2020 by filling in the application form. Candidates are required to possess a valid mobile number, email ID, scanned passport sized photograph, scanned signature, etc, to register for ILI CAT 2020. The ILI CAT registration process will be conducted in the online mode only. Candidates must also note that the registration for ILI CAT 2020 has to be completed before the last date specified by the conducting authority. No candidate will be allowed to participate in ILI CAT 2020 registration and complete the application process after the last date is over. Read on to find complete information about ILI CAT registration 2020 including important dates, filling in the application form, documents required and more.

ILI CAT Registration 2020 - Important Dates

The Indian Law Institute, New Delhi conducts ILI CAT for screening candidates seeking admission to postgraduate law courses offered by the institute. The dates for the registration process of ILI CAT 2020 are yet to be announced by the University. Candidates can find the tentative dates of ILI CAT 2020 registration in the table below.

Events Dates* Start of ILI CAT 2020 Registration June 2020 Last for ILI CAT registration 2020 July 2020 Last date to pay registration fee for ILI CAT 2020 July 2020

What is Required for ILI CAT Registration 2020

Prior to starting with the registration process of ILI CAT 2020, candidates must make sure that they have to following requirements handy:

A valid email Id

An active mobile number (to which registration-related information will be sent)

Scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph in the required format and size

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature in the required size and format

All the requisite educational details

Steps for ILI CAT Registration 2020

For successful ILI CAT 2020 registration, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below

Visit the official website of ILI CAT 2020

Click on “ILI CAT admission 2020”

In the window that appears, click on “Create new account” option

Enter your email Id and mobile number

Proceed to filling the application form

Upload the photograph and signature and other documents as required

Check the information provided

Click on “Save/Continue to payment” to proceed to pay the ILI CAT 2020 registration fee

Pay the ILI CAT registration fee via credit card/ debit card/ net banking (Rs. 2500/- for all categories)

Download a copy of the duly filled in application form

ILI CAT Registration 2020 - Important Points