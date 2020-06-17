ILI CAT Result 2020 - The Indian Law Institute is responsible for declaring the ILI CAT 2020 result. The result of ILI CAT 2020 will be released for the LLM entrance conducted by the Deemed University.ILI Delhi will declare the result of ILI CAT 2020 in the online mode only. Aspirants partaking in the entrance test will be able to check their ILI CAT 2020 result by visiting the official website. To access their ILI CAT result 2020, candidates will need to sign to the registration portal enter details such as course, application number, roll number, etc. ILI CAT result 2020 will comprise of detailssuch as marks obtained by the candidate, total marks, qualifying status, etc. Candidates who are mentioned as qualified in the result of ILI CAT 2020 will be included in the merit list prepared by the conducting authority. Such candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission. To know all about ILI CAT result 2020, candidates can read the article below.

ILI CAT 2020 Result - Important Dates

The Indian Law institute is yet to notify the important dates of ILI CAT result 2020. Candidates can keep visiting this page on a regular basis to be notified about the ILI CAT 2020 key dates as and when announced by the conducting authority.

Events Dates ILI CAT 2020 exam To be notified ILI CAT 2020 result To be notified Commencement of counselling To be notified

ILI CAT Result 2020 - How to Download

The conducting authority will release the result of ILI CAT 2020 online on the official website. Candidates will be required to download their ILI CAT result 2020 from the registration portal. To download your ILI CAT 2020 result, follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website

Click on the link for ILI CAT 2020 result

Sign in with your registration credentials

Your ILI CAT result 2020 will appear on the screen

Save and download your ILI CAT result 2020 for future reference

ILI CAT Result 2020 - What will it Contain

The result of ILI CAT 2020 will comprise of the following details

Name of the candidate

Roll Number

Application Number

Marks obtained in ILI CAT 2020

Total marks

Provisional Qualifying status

ILI CAT Result 2020 - Merit List

The conducting authority will prepare and release a merit list of the candidates based on the result of ILI CAT 2020. The candidates included in the ILI CAT result 2020 merit list will be eligible for further admission process which includes a personal interview round. All candidates whose names will be included in the ILI CAT 2020 result merit list will be mandatorily required to attend the viva voice process. The University will also release a final merit list of candidates considered for admission on the basis of ILI CAT result 2020 and the personal interview round in decreasing order of merit rank.

ILI CAT 2020 Result - Cut off

The deemed university will determine the cut off marks for ILI CAT result 2020. A category-wise cut off for ILI CAT 2020 result will be released by the conducting authority. The cut off of ILI CAT 2020 is the last merit rank or score until which admission is offered. Candidates aiming for a seat in the University will require scoring more than the ILI CAT 2020 result cut off. The ILI CAT result 2020 cut off will depend on a factors such as seat intake capacity, number of applicants, candidate’s performance etc. The category-wise cut off will be announced after the declaration of ILI CAT result 2020.

ILI CAT Result 2020 - Important Points