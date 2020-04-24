ILICAT Syllabus 2020: Know details of ILICAT 2020 syllabus here

ILICAT Syllabus 2020: The Indian Law Institute prescribes the ILICAT 2020 syllabus for candidates seeking to appear in the exam. Candidates seeking to appear for the law exam must familiarize themselves with the syllabus of ILICAT 2020. The candidates can go through the syllabus of ILICAT 2020 in order to be able to design a better preparation strategy for the exam. The detailed ILCAT 2020 syllabus will contain the sections and the included topics from where candidates will be asked questions from. Candidates can find the relevant topics to study for the entrance exam from the ILICAT syllabus 2020. All the relevant information about the syllabus of ILICAT 2020 has been made available in the article below including sectional weightage, ILICAT exam pattern, etc.

ILICAT Syllabus 2020 - Overview

The ILICAT syllabus 2020 includes the sections or subjects and their topics. ILICAT 2020 will have questions from the subjects of English, General Knowledge and Legal Aptitude. Included within the sections, there are a range of topics in the ILICAT 2020 syllabus from which the candidates can expect questions in the examination. The detailed list of ILICAT syllabus 2020 is provided below.

Subjects/Section Topics English Grammar Reading Comprehension Inference-based questions Vocabulary General Knowledge Current Events Science And Technology Geography Historical events etc. Legal Aptitude Law of Torts Law of Limitation Environmental Law Jurisprudence Constitutional Law IPC Public International Law Commercial Law (Contract and Specific Relief Act, Partnership and Sale of Goods Act) Legal Aspects Constitutional Issues Crime and Law Enforcement Education, Family, and Children's Rights Legal theories around various law subjects

ILICAT Syllabus 2020 - Subject-Wise Weightage

The ILICAT 2020 syllabus carries different weightage for different sections/subjects. It is important for the candidate to know about the topic-wise weightage of the subjects in the syllabus of ILICAT 2020 as this will help them formulate their preparation strategy. Candidates can find the section wise weigtage of the ILICAT 2020 syllabus below.

Subjects Marks (Weightage) Legal Aptitude and Legal Aspects 100 General Knowledge 40 Legal writing 40

ILICAT Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates must also be familiar with the exam pattern of ILICAT 2020 as it will help them in their preparation for the entrance test. Indian Law institute conducts ILICAT 2020 as in the offline mode as a pen and paper base test. The question paper of ILICAT 2020 comprises of objective as well as subjective questions. There are a total of 100 objective questions and 4 subjective type questions. Each of the objectivetype questions carry 1 mark each while the subjective type questions are 10 marks each. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer in the objective questions of ILICAT 2020. ILICAT 2020 is of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration and the medium of the question paper is English only.