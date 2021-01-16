CBSE Board Exaination 2021: Importance of Sample Papers for Board Exams

CBSE Board Examinations for Classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in February-March, 2020. Board has already released the sample papers of all subjects for both the classes. Generally, students have some common queries about the sample papers like, are the sample papers really helpful for board exams? How are these sample papers useful for board exam preparations? Actually, The Board exams are really important for all class 10 and class 12 students, as their results in these exams play a major role in deciding their carrier. So, students are really anxious for their performance in the exams.

Here, we discuss benefits of CBSE sample papers for students and why every student should take help of sample papers to get good marks in the board exams -

1. Removes Exam Stress and Fear – Practicing CBSE sample papers gives you an idea about the type of questions that will be asked in the exam and so students can prepare well enough.

The sample paper is based on the actual question paper format which helps students in getting an overview of the paper pattern including the type of questions like short or long answer type questions, mostly asked topics, marks distribution, etc.

With sample papers, students can practice better to prepare for the exam and consequently, they are relieved from exam pressure and nervousness.

2. Helps in Preparation Analysis – CBSE sample papers are based on the latest syllabus prescribed by board and have questions based on most of the important topics from course.

Brief solutions/ marking schemes are also available with the sample papers which help students in analysing their preparation for the exam.

When students practice with lots of sample papers, they come across repetitive topics and questions asked in past years exams.

Accordingly, students can prepare well for most frequently asked questions, important questions carrying high marks.

Moreover, students should first solve the sample papers and then cross-check with the solutions or marking schemes to get an analysis

5 quick revision tips to follow before the exams

3. Helps in Revision – You have covered your complete syllabus for the exam, but how will you be able to analyse your preparation for each topic? You can check your preparation with sample papers which includes questions from each topic in different sections.

Solve as many sample papers as possible to cover each topic from the syllabus

4. Gives an Idea of Marking Scheme – For students of class 10 and class 12, it is very important to know about the marking scheme as decided by the CBSE Board.

Knowing the marking scheme of the board exam helps in preparing accordingly and students can focus on questions and topics carrying more weight-age.

5. Enhances Self Confidence – Sample papers help students analyse their strengths and weaknesses so that they can focus on weaker sections.

When students work on improving their weaker sections, they perform better with practising sample papers.

This enhances their confidence and they do their best to get good marks.

Also, not just weaknesses, students can also practice their strong sections with sample papers to increase their marks.

6. Improves Speed and Accuracy – As students practice and solve a good number of sample papers, they improve their speed of solving questions and also, with regular practice their mistakes get less and they solve questions to get the correct answer.

When students cover each section, topics and questions (repetitive in exams), they spend less time on such questions in the exam and hence, complete their paper in time which is also beneficial as they can cross-check their answer sheets and look for any wrong attempts.

Conclusion: ‘Practice makes a man perfect’ - sample papers help you in making this a reality. As you practice more and more sample papers for CBSE Board or other Board exams, you can eliminate chances of attempting wrong questions. Therefore, with speed and accuracy, you can confidently appear for the exam and score good marks.

