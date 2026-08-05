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IMS BHU Cutoff 2026: Check MBBS OR CR Ranks, Seat Matrix & Counselling Steps

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 15:19 IST

Check the latest IMS BHU MBBS 2026 cutoff ranks and seat matrix here. Check category-wise opening and closing ranks for the Open seat quota. Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2026 can apply for counselling between August 5 and August 12, 2026. Check the details here.

IMS BHU Cutoff 2026
IMS BHU Cutoff 2026

IMS BHU Cutoff: The Institute of Medical Science (IMS) BHU is one of the top medical colleges that offers programmes such as MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery).
Below we have provided the opening and closing ranks to help candidates navigate through the counselling process.

IMS BHU MBBS Cutoff Ranks: Category-Wise Breakdown

For IMS BHU MBBS admission, cutoff ranks vary as per the category of candidate across general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and respective PwD reservation categories. Check the table below for category-wise opening and closing ranks for the IMS BHU open seat quota.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

272

1165

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

235

1147

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1071

1071

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1179

1808

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1188

2194

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

1641

14965

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

13564

26196

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General PwD

56861

56861

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

57861

57861

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC PwD

93202

232552

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS PwD

268869

268869

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

674805

674805

IMS BHU MBBS Seat Matrix 2026

As per the recent data, the IMS BHU has 100 MBBS seats that are divided across various categories such as General, OBC, SC, and ST. Check the table below for category-wise seats at IMS BHU

Category

Number of Seats

General

51

OBC

27

SC

15

ST

7

How to Apply for MCC Counselling 2026?

Candidates who have attempted the RENEET 2026 and are declared successful need to fill out the counselling between August 5 and August 12, 2026, by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the step-by-step process below.

  • Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link mentioning “UG Medical Counselling".
  • Now click on the Registration button.
  • Fill in the required details such as application number, roll number, mother's name, and NEET score.
  • Fill in the college preferences.
  • Pay the required fees and click on the submit button.
  • Take the printout of the confirmation page
  • MCC will release the seat allotment list for Round 1 based on the merit and choices filled.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 15:19 IST

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