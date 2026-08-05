IMS BHU Cutoff 2026: Check MBBS OR CR Ranks, Seat Matrix & Counselling Steps

IMS BHU Cutoff: The Institute of Medical Science (IMS) BHU is one of the top medical colleges that offers programmes such as MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery).

Below we have provided the opening and closing ranks to help candidates navigate through the counselling process.

IMS BHU MBBS Cutoff Ranks: Category-Wise Breakdown

For IMS BHU MBBS admission, cutoff ranks vary as per the category of candidate across general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and respective PwD reservation categories. Check the table below for category-wise opening and closing ranks for the IMS BHU open seat quota.