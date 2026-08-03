IMS BHU Open Seat Quota Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Rank Required for All Categories

NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats at IMS BHU (Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi) will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores. The NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 scorecard on July 16, 2026. To assess your seat options, we have provided previous year and expected closing ranks for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST) below. By analyzing the trends, candidates can accurately guess the seat options for the medical seat.

During last year's Round 1, the seat was allotted from the 272nd to 1165 ranks at IMS BHU. While OBC candidates' admission started at the 235 rank. Based on the past year's data, students can predict admission chances for the 2026 cycle. The counseling rounds will be updated at mcc.nic.in conducted by MCC (Medical Counseling Committee).