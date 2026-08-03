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IMS BHU Open Seat Quota Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Rank Required for All Categories

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 18:38 IST

Check IMS BHU previous year open seat closing ranks, along with expected rank for all categories. Candidates can estimate the seat options based on the trends shared below.

IMS BHU Open Seat Quota Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Rank Required for All Categories
IMS BHU Open Seat Quota Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Rank Required for All Categories

NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats at IMS BHU (Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi) will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores. The NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 scorecard on July 16, 2026. To assess your seat options, we have provided previous year and expected closing ranks for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST) below. By analyzing the trends, candidates can accurately guess the seat options for the medical seat. 

During last year's Round 1, the seat was allotted from the 272nd to 1165 ranks at IMS BHU. While OBC candidates' admission started at the 235 rank. Based on the past year's data, students can predict admission chances for the 2026 cycle. The counseling rounds will be updated at mcc.nic.in conducted by MCC (Medical Counseling Committee). 

IMS BHU Open Seat Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Category-Wise Closing Ranks

As per the previous year's trends, under the open-seat quota, general candidates secured seat allocations ranging between 272 and 1165. For OBC the admission opened at 235, while the admission for overall categories closed at 674805. Check the table for a detailed breakdown of opening and closing ranks at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

General

272

1165

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC

235

1147

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1071

1071

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1179

1808

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1188

2194

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC

1641

14965

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

ST

13564

26196

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

General PwD

56861

56861

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

57861

57861

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC PwD

93202

232552

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS PwD

268869

268869

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

674805

674805

IMS BHU Open Seat Cutoff 2026: Expected Category-Wise Closing Ranks

According to last year's data, general category candidates can expect seat admission around 260 to 1225. The admission for overall categories is expected to close at 710000. Refer to the table for comprehensive caetgory-wise expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at IMS BHU. 

College Name

Quota

Candidate Category

Expected Opening Rank

Expected Closing Rank

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

General

260

1225

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC

225

1205

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1020

1125

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1125

1900

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1140

2300

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC

1550

15700

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

ST

12800

27500

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

General PwD

54000

60000

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

55000

61000

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

OBC PwD

88000

245000

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

EWS PwD

255000

285000

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Open Seat Quota

SC PwD

640000

710000

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 18:38 IST

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