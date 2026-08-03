IMS BHU Open Seat Quota Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Rank Required for All Categories
Check IMS BHU previous year open seat closing ranks, along with expected rank for all categories. Candidates can estimate the seat options based on the trends shared below.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to MBBS seats at IMS BHU (Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi) will be based on NEET UG 2026 scores. The NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 scorecard on July 16, 2026. To assess your seat options, we have provided previous year and expected closing ranks for different categories (General, OBC, SC, ST) below. By analyzing the trends, candidates can accurately guess the seat options for the medical seat.
During last year's Round 1, the seat was allotted from the 272nd to 1165 ranks at IMS BHU. While OBC candidates' admission started at the 235 rank. Based on the past year's data, students can predict admission chances for the 2026 cycle. The counseling rounds will be updated at mcc.nic.in conducted by MCC (Medical Counseling Committee).
IMS BHU Open Seat Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Category-Wise Closing Ranks
As per the previous year's trends, under the open-seat quota, general candidates secured seat allocations ranging between 272 and 1165. For OBC the admission opened at 235, while the admission for overall categories closed at 674805. Check the table for a detailed breakdown of opening and closing ranks at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
272
|
1165
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
235
|
1147
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1071
|
1071
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1179
|
1808
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1188
|
2194
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
1641
|
14965
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
13564
|
26196
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General PwD
|
56861
|
56861
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
57861
|
57861
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
93202
|
232552
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS PwD
|
268869
|
268869
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
674805
|
674805
IMS BHU Open Seat Cutoff 2026: Expected Category-Wise Closing Ranks
According to last year's data, general category candidates can expect seat admission around 260 to 1225. The admission for overall categories is expected to close at 710000. Refer to the table for comprehensive caetgory-wise expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at IMS BHU.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Expected Opening Rank
|
Expected Closing Rank
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
260
|
1225
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
225
|
1205
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1020
|
1125
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1125
|
1900
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1140
|
2300
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
1550
|
15700
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
12800
|
27500
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General PwD
|
54000
|
60000
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
55000
|
61000
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
88000
|
245000
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS PwD
|
255000
|
285000
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
640000
|
710000
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.