Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for Tax Asst & MTS Posts

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Income Tax Department has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff against the sports quota. The meritorious sportspersons in different games/sports can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 31 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of offline mode: 31 December 2021

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Tax Assistant - 5 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 2 Posts

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Tax Assistant -Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent & Having Data Entry speed of 8000 Depressions per hour.

Multi Tasking Staff -Matriculation or its equivalent.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Tax Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

Sports Eligibility:

International Tournaments/Events like Olympics & World Championship.

International Tournaments/Events of regional importance like Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/ Afro Asian Games.

Other International Tournaments/Events like SAF Games.

Domestic Tournaments/ Events of National Level of seniors like National

Games, National Federation Games etc.

Domestic Tournaments/ Events of National level of Juniors

Inter University Tournaments

National School Games

National physical efficiency/ drive certificate holders.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be conducted through trial and written tests. The candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Trials. Based on the aggregate marks obtained in the first phase and the second phase, the candidates will be ranked for selection.

Exam Pattern

The written examination for the post of Tax Assistants/MTS will be in English and will consist of objective type multiple choice questions in General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical/ Quantitative Aptitude, General English and General Awareness.

The candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for Trials. Based on the aggregate marks obtained in the first phase and the second phase, the candidates will be ranked for selection. The candidates applying for Tax Assistants posts will be required to take a data entry test for 15 minutes.

The written examination and field trials will be held in Kochi. The selected candidates will be required to appear for the same at their own expense.

How to apply for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (HQ)(Admn.) O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala, C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road Kochi 682018 latest by 31 December 2021.