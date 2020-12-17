Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 for Steno, Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts, Download Application @incometaxindia.gov.in

Income Tax Department Jobs 2021: Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax has published a recruitment notification for the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Stenographer Grade II in Income Tax Department, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Region under sports quota. Meritorious Sportspersons fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 02 February 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 02 February 2021

Income Tax Department Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector - 1 Post

Tax Assistants- 6 Posts

Stenographer Grade II - 1 Post

Salary:

Income Tax Inspector - Rs. 44,900

Tax Assistants - Rs. 25,500

Stenographer Grade II - - Rs. 25,500

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department Steno, Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized University or equivalent

Tax Assistants - Degree from a recognized University or equivalent (ii) Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer Grade II - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 words per minute (English) or 65 words per minute (Hindi)(Only on computer)

Sports Qualification:

Sportspersons having represented :

A state or the country in a National or International Competition in any of the games/sports as mentioned below; OR

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports as mentioned below OR

The State Schools Team in the National Sports/Games for Schools conducted by All India School Federation in any of the games/sports as mentioned below; OR

Sportsperson who has been awarded National Awards in Physical \efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Games/Sport:

Athletics Badminton Shooting Squash Swimming Table-Tennis

Selection Process for Steno, Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview/verification of certificates and if further required, the players may be required to undergo ground/proficiency test also

How to Apply for Income Tax Department Steno, Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to tThe Dy. Commissioner of Income-tax (Hqrs./Admn), and must be sent to Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP&CG) Aayakar Bhawan, 48 Arera Hills, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal - 462011. Last date of receipt of application is 02 February 2021.

The detailed eligibility criteria/qualification and other relevant requirements along with the procedure for submission of application and Annexure I & II can be downloaded from the Income tax website www.incometaxindia.gov.in and www.incometaxbhopal.in.

